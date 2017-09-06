Super Rugby coaches to lead NZ secondary schools teams

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 11:15

New Zealand’s top secondary school players will get the opportunity to learn from the best with Super Rugby assistant coaches Jason Holland and Brad Mooar coaching the New Zealand Schools and Barbarians Schools teams respectively.

It is the first time that two coaches from Investec Super Rugby teams have been appointed in roles for this age-group programme.

Hurricanes Assistant Coach, Holland returns for a second campaign with the New Zealand Schools team after leading the team to two victories in 2016, with Tom Cairns (Gisborne Boys’ High School) returning as assistant coach.

Crusaders Assistant Coach Brad Mooar joins the Barbarians Schools team, and he will be assisted by Sam Moore of New Plymouth Boys’ High School who was involved in last year’s campaign.

Mooar has previously coached the Southland Stags and heads into the Barbarians Schools programme - his first national team appointment - having won a Super Rugby championship title.

New Zealand Rugby High Performance Player Development Manager Mike Anthony said Holland and Mooar would provide a huge boost for both campaigns.

"It is an exciting opportunity for our young players to get exposure to a high performance environment and learn from some of our professional coaches.

"The New Zealand Schools and Barbarians Schools teams both have a proud unbeaten record in test matches over the last three years. The programme is a proven pathway, with many graduating to the NZ Under 20s and Mitre 10 Cup within 12 months of being in this group," said Anthony.

"We’re looking forward to this coaching group linking with these players and seeing what they will achieve."

Eight players from last year’s New Zealand Secondary Schools team have already made their provincial debut in 2017.

Secondary Schools rugby wraps up this weekend with the Top Four competition in Palmerston North, featuring the top boys, co-ed and girls’ teams.

New Zealand Age Group selectors will identify 51 players to attend the New Zealand Schools Development camp at the end of this month. Two squads will then be named for the 2017 Schools team to play Fiji Schools, Australian Schools Barbarians and Australia School in Sydney, Australia.

The Barbarians Schools team will host matches against Tonga Schools and New Zealand Maori Under 18s in Palmerston North.