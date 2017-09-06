World champion Graeme Lloyd joins Auckland coaching clinic

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 17:18

Former New York Yankees relief pitcher Graeme Lloyd has been named to an expert team of American-baseball coaches coming to Auckland this month to co-host a weekend of clinics designed for New Zealand’s growing roster of club coaches.

Australian Lloyd will join former USA National Baseball Coach Peter Caliendo, along with 48-year coaching veteran Tom O’Connell (current president of ISG), and former (Boston) Red Sox, (St Louis) Cardinals, (Los Angeles) Dodgers (San Francisco) Giants and Yomiuri (Japan) Giants All Star outfielder Reggie Smith in Auckland for the three-day clinic.

Baseball New Zealand CEO Ryan Flynn is delighted with Lloyd’s addition to the clinic, saying, "It is fantastic to have someone of Graeme’s pedigree and stature in the game joining this already distinguished group to help upskill our coaches, and his ten years of MLB experience, with seven different professional organisations, means he knows what he is talking about.

"I’ve spoken with Graeme a number of times now in his role as pitching coach with various Australian national baseball teams and he has a depth of pitching knowledge that few in the Oceania region can match," said Flynn, adding, "He has a great manner with kids and other coaches, and has transitioned from playing to coaching seamlessly, playing a key role in refining the pitching talent in Australia."

Lloyd first played in the major leagues in 1993 and was joined the following year by fellow Aussie Dave Nilsson at the Milwaukee Brewers. But it was his move to the New York Yankees that brought Lloyd his fame in the sport, playing a pivotal role in the bullpen of one of the sport’s true dynasties. Lloyd also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Montreal Expos, Florida (now Miami) Marlins, New York Mets organisations, and he finished with the Kansas City Royals in 2003. He pitched for Australia in 2004 at the Athens Olympic Games and brought home a silver medal for his efforts.

The coaching clinic team also includes former MLB superstar Reggie Smith, who played for four different MLB teams over 16 years before finishing his career with a two-year stint in Japan. Smith said recently by email that he is really looking forward to coming to New Zealand for the first time. "I’m looking forward to speaking at the International Sports Group Baseball Coaches clinic coming up in September," Smith said. "Baseball worldwide is growing and coaches’ development is critical to its growth of the sport and my passion to give back to the game that gave me so much, especially in helping coaches become better educators and role models."

The International Sports Group (ISG) is a non-profit organisation based in the United States that for more than 25 years has hosted coaching programmes around the world, bringing together some of the most respected coaches in the sport with up-and-coming baseball nations like New Zealand.

The three days of clinics and courses will run from 22 to 24 September and will be held primarily in West Auckland.