Porter Group back for more with V8 utes

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 18:45

Leading New Zealand equipment hire firm, the PORTERGROUP, has today confirmed it will continue with its title sponsorship of the PORTERGROUP V8 UTE Series for the 2017-2018 season and will expand its corporate hospitality programme with the series.

National TV coverage on TV3's CRC Motorsport show on Sunday afternoons and exceptional racing action over the past season ticked the boxes for the PORTERGROUP in terms of brand recognition, public, key commercial awareness and building foundations for developing relationships with new and existing customers.

"The New Zealand V8 Ute series, drivers and category management did a great job for us last season, working well with summer series promoters Speed Works to provide an exceptional experience for our hospitality guests and staff," explained Simon Porter. "The fact that the series provided some of the best racing action of the season was a nice bonus and we are delighted to be back as title sponsor for another season."

Windscreen branding will remain on the ute fleet, there will be increased guest numbers for corporate hospitality and Andrew Porter, who made a one-off appearance in Peter 'Kaos' Ward's Holden at the final round at Hampton Downs last season, has also been confirmed to compete in the entire series in a full PORTERGROUP liveried Holden after impressing on his series debut.

The season will begin with 14 confirmed utes with two further drivers joining the action in selected rounds taking the number to 16. Brett 'The Scud' Rudd is also returning for a crack at a title he has come very close to in the past.

"This is great news for us and actually, with the recent restructure we are now much further ahead in terms of planning and confirmed drivers than we have been in recent seasons," explained series managing director Paul Isaac. "We have worked very hard to ensure PORTERGROUP has had real value out of the series in the past year and we are delighted to have them back on board. Andrew will be a great addition to the field, and we look forward to seeing more and more PORTERGROUP guests over the season and sharing the excitement of motorsport and the V8 ute racing community with them once again."

New Zealand’s largest supplier of new and used construction equipment has a long and rich history in motorsport stemming from truck racing days of Robin Porter and the late Mark Porter.