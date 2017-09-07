Country TV announces sponsorship of Grand Prix Series

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 09:44

Country TV is delighted to announce its sponsorship of the 2017-2018 Showjumping Pony Grand Prix Series.

Being a sponsor since 2013 and having previously sponsored the Pony Grand Prix in the 2015-2016 season, Country TV is no stranger to New Zealand’s Equestrian Sports.

Country TV’s General Manager Helen Ryan says they are proud to support the equine community in New Zealand for another year.

"Country TV features first-class national and international Equestrian Sports and we are excited to have the opportunity to support and foster our local equestrian community and its many talents!" said Helen Ryan.

ESNZ’s Jumping Communications and Sponsorship Manager, Bailey McCormack says they are delighted to welcome Country TV as a partner for this year’s season.

"The partnership between ESNZ Jumping and Country TV is a natural fit, and we are proud to welcome Country TV on board for another season as a sponsor of one of our most hotly contested series competitions." Bailey said.

Jumping is undoubtedly the most popular equestrian discipline recognised internationally and is an exciting and rewarding sport for all levels and age groups. The jumping season in New Zealand runs across the country and offers the opportunity to take part in a range of classes.

The Pony Grand Prix is part of the National Series competitions, representing the highest level of competition for horses and riders at each level, with points being accumulated at Series shows held across the country.

The Pony Grand Prix Series will kick off this weekend at the Pukahu Show/Hastings EQ Park, on Saturday 9 September 2017 and will be at 64 shows across the country until 18 April 2018, including all Premiere shows and the Horse of the Year show.