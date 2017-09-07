NZ Cricket releases full schedules for upcoming domestic seasons

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 17:04

New Zealand Cricket has today released the full schedule for the upcoming men’s and women’s domestic seasons - with 135 days of domestic action planned for this summer.

Following last month’s T20 Burger King Super Smash launch, the full men’s programme features ten rounds of Plunket Shield four-day cricket, while there’s twice as much Twenty20 cricket in store for our leading females.

Ahead of next year’s ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies, there’s 30 games of women’s domestic Twenty20 this season, with a five-round finale to be held over four days in Lincoln.

New Zealand’s oldest national cricket competition, the Plunket Shield, will again be split across the start and the end of the summer, leading into the BLACKCAPS’ home Test series against the West Indies (December) and England (March).

The Ford Trophy One Day competition will comprise of eight rounds before the finals, and will run either side of the Burger King Super Smash, which is being played over the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

There’s also five rounds of women’s One Day action, which will run concurrently with the early rounds of the Twenty20 competition schedule. Teams will play each other in a T20, followed by two 50-over matches played over three days.

All domestic matches will be live scored at nzc.nz with match reports available on the website post-play.

NZC Domestic Competition Schedules

Plunket Shield - http://nzc.nz/schedules/fixtures/domestic/all-teams/plunket-shield

Ford Trophy - http://nzc.nz/schedules/fixtures/domestic/all-teams/ford-trophy

Burger King Super Smash - http://nzc.nz/schedules/fixtures/domestic/all-teams/burger-king-super-smash

Women’s T20 - http://nzc.nz/schedules/fixtures/domestic/all-teams/womens-twenty20-competition

Women’s One Day - http://nzc.nz/schedules/fixtures/domestic/all-teams/womens-one-day-competition