Canterbury Under 19 squad named for Jock Hobbs Memorial Tournament

Thursday, 7 September, 2017

Canterbury Under 19 Head Coach Mark Brown has named his squad for the upcoming national tournament, due to kick off this weekend at Owen Delany Park in Taupo.

25 players have been named in the squad for the tournament, to be captained by flanker Tom Christie.

Brown said the team had been building nicely towards the nationals in their recent matches: "I was really impressed with the team's efforts in our seeding matches to qualify for the Premiership division. We know it's going to be a tough tournament so it's important we continue the momentum from those matches and lift again for our first match on Sunday.

"This is a highly competitive, fast-paced tournament each year and an opportunity for these young players to test themselves against the best in the country. The team are excited to make the most of the experience and are prepared to put their best efforts on the field in Taupo", Brown said.

Canterbury finished second in the Southern Region seeding matches, after their 27-21 win over Otago on Saturday. They join Tasman in the Premiership division of the tournament, where they will compete for the Graham Mourie Cup.

The Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament will take place across three days, on Sunday 10, Wednesday 13 and Saturday 16 September.

Canterbury's first match of the tournament will be against Bay of Plenty, with kick off scheduled for 2:15pm, Sunday 10 September at Owen Delany Park (Field 2).

Canterbury Under 19 squad for national tournament:

FORWARDS:

Josh Archer (New Brighton)

Milan Bonkovich (Lincoln University)

Tom Christie (Christchurch) - Captain

Dom Devine (Lincoln University)

Connor Gordon (Lincoln University)

Perry Karati (Lincoln University)

Sam Lester (HSOB)

Sam Matenga (Linwood)

Tom McKay (Lincoln University)

Joe Robins (Waihora)

Cam Russell (Burnside)

Kale Thatcher (Lincoln University)

Will Tucker (Christchurch)

Sean Youngman (Lincoln University)

BACKS:

Logan Bell (Lincoln University)

Connor Collins (Lincoln University)

Connor Garden-Bachop (Lincoln University)

Sam Gilbert (Lincoln University)

Zach McKay (Christchurch)

Atu Manu (Christchurch)

Dallas McLeod (Christchurch)

Josef Meek (Lincoln University)

Ryan Neill (Lincoln University)

Rameka Poihipi (Lincoln University)

Ngane Punivai (Lincoln University)