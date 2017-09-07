NSW talent joins GIANTS Netball

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 18:45

Familiar faces will return to the GIANTS Netball squad as Training Partners for the 2018 Suncorp Super Netball season.

GIANT #9 and inaugural playing group member Taylah Davies will continue to be a part of the wider Club environment next year, along with 2017 Training Partners Teigan O’Shannassy and Amy Parmenter. Joining the trio for her first foray into an elite environment is shooter Georgia Marshall, who has been a long-time New South Wales representative.

Upon confirming the appointments, Head Coach Julie Fitzgerald said she was thrilled to retain the services of Davies, O’Shannassy and Parmenter, and continue to work with the athletes in their ongoing development.

"We’re delighted to confirm our training partners for 2018. They’re a talented, diverse group of athletes, and I’m excited about their future in this sport," Fitzgerald said.

"I’m particularly happy that we will see the return of Teigan and Amy. I enjoyed watching their development this year as training partners - they showed great progress and really are part of the family. Another year of development under their belt and I have no doubt they’ll start pushing for full-time contracts.

"I’m also really pleased that Taylah will remain a big part of our group. Unfortunately in elite sport there isn’t always a place for every athlete you like, and had I more room on our roster we might be having a different conversation.

"Taylah is a great person - she’s humble, encouraging, and is an unbelievable athlete. She’s a great person to have around the Club and I’m glad she will remain a part of the GIANTS family in 2018."

With the elevation of Kiera Austin to the playing group, Marshall comes in as the only shooting opion of the Training Partners. Since making her debut for NSW in 2012, the 21-year-old has represented her State at 17/U, 19/U and 21/U National Championships, the Australian Netball League, and been selected in Australian underage squads (2013 and 2014).

"I’ve always kept a close eye on Georgia and her development over the years," Fitzgerald said.

"She was only 15 when she made her first State team, and since then has continued to evolve and improve her game. She can slot into either goal shooter or goal attack, and at 189cm, her height only adds to her versatility.

"I was impressed by her performances in New Zealand earlier this year as part of the NSWIS Super Club team, and look forward to what she can add to our GIANTS environment in 2018."

GIANTS Netball will officially begin their 2018 pre-season preparations in November, with Netball Australia confirming the Suncorp Super Netball season will commence following the conclusion of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.