Snow cancels fourth round of Calder Stewart Cycling Series

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 10:00

Due to snow falling on the Main Divide with more widespread rain and snow in the forecast, organisers have made the tough call early this morning to cancel the fourth round of Calder Stewart Cycling Series.

The series attracts riders from throughout New Zealand with many having to travel north to Nelson and cross either Lewis or Arthurs Pass. For those already in Nelson or flying, the Nelson Bays Motor Group Nelson Classic will still run but no Calder Stewart Cycling Series points are available. The format of each race will depend on numbers for each category.

The organisers of the series, Revolution Events, have made the decision in the best interests of the safety of riders, their team management and race officials.

Racing in the Nelson Bays Motor Group Nelson Classic takes place in the Upper Moutere and Motueka Valley area and will start at 10am tomorrow (Saturday) morning at the Upper Moutere School, finishing on Kelling Road.

For further information please see the Calder Stewart Cycling Series Facebook page.