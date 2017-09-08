Equestrian stars heading to inaugural 'EQUITANA Auckland'

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 10:02

The most recognised equine event in the world is heading to Auckland in November.

EQUITANA Auckland is part of the hugely-successful international brand, with similar events held in Melbourne and Germany. But this time, it is coming to our shores.

This epic event is gearing up to be a truly spectacular affair, with some of the world’s leading equestrians heading to the City of Sails, and tickets start at just $35.

Former world number one eventer Andrew Nicholson is coming home to present a masterclass and share his wealth of knowledge. Nicholson has an incredible riding resume which includes six Olympic Games, seven World Equestrian Games, five wins at the Burghley Horse Trials, and most recently the win at Badminton this year. Nicholson is touted as the one of the world’s greatest horseman and most certainly is one not to be missed at EQUITANA Auckland.

Other star presenters include gold medal winning German dressage coach Johnny Hilberath and the internationally celebrated American horseman John Lyons, along with a raft of international educators.

There’s top-flight competition, with New Zealand Open titles to be decided in both dressage and showjumping. Competition also includes the under-17 World Mounted Games Championships, elite showing, exhibition eventing, international indoor polo and more.

EQUITANA Auckland is introducing the very popular Way of The Horse competition to New Zealand where Kiwis Tui Teka and Emily Wiebel take on Aussies Brett Davey and Kathleen Reid in a classic trans Tasman showdown. Watch these very talented horse men and women take a horse from wild to willing in just a matter of days.

Then there is the entertainment - expect the unexpected, with breath-taking excitement and talent across four nights.

The shopping heads to a whole new level, with so much on offer - from the smallest of earrings and horse accessories, through to the largest of ‘necessary’ equestrian gear.

There is so much to see and do at this incredible four day event which is being held right in the heart of Auckland. Tickets are marching out the door thanks to a very affordable price structure. General admission starts from just $35, giving visitors access to the Andrew Nicholson Masterclass, more than 25 international educators, over 200 retailers, competition, and more. Night shows and the Dressage Masterclass are ticketed separately.

Proving very popular are the $320 - for a limited time only - super tickets, giving access to four full days and nights of equine magic.

WHAT: EQUITANA Auckland

WHEN: November 23-26, 2017

WHERE: ASB Showgrounds, Auckland.