Jock Hobbs Memorial National U19 Tournament - Day One results

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 22:15

Auckland sent a strong message to the competition on day one of the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 tournament, with a 71-5 victory over Manawatu in their opening match.

They will face traditional rivals Canterbury in the Graham Mourie Cup semi finals, while defending champions, Waikato, have advanced and will play North Harbour in the other semifinal.

Looking for a third consecutive Michael Jones Trophy title, Counties Manukau were pushed hard today by Otago, but secured a 15-13 victory to keep their title defence alive.

The Heartland team showed the benefits of an improved preparation with a 19-16 win over Auckland Development, Mid Canterbury’s Tomas Hanham-Carter scoring all of the points for the winning side.

Elsewhere, Hawke’s Bay and Southland also claimed day one victories.

Semifinal matches are scheduled for Wednesday, tomorrow will see players take part in professional development sessions and position-specific training.

Day One Results

Michael Jones Trophy

Hawke’s Bay 25 - Northland 14

Counties Manukau 15 - Otago 13

Heartland 19 - Auckland Development 16

Southland 32 - Taranaki 28

Graham Mourie Cup

Waikato 28 - Tasman 11

North Harbour 30 - Wellington 27

Canterbury 23 - Bay of Plenty 21

Auckland 71 - Manawatu 5

Day Two Draw

Play off matches

10.45am Tasman v Wellington

10.45am Northland v Otago

12.30pm Bay of Plenty v Manawatu

12.30pm Auckland Development v Taranaki

Michael Jones Trophy Semi Finals

2.15pm Hawke’s Bay v Counties Manukau

4pm Heartland v Southland

Graham Mourie Cup Semi Finals

2.15pm Waikato v North Harbour

4pm Canterbury v Auckland

Finals - 16 September

The Michael Jones Trophy (3.20pm) and Graham Mourie Cup (5pm) will be broadcast live on SKY. Other broadcast matches include the playoff for 11th/12th (12pm) and 3rd/4th (1.40pm).