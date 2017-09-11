2017 Otago Indoor Open attracts record field

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 15:12

The 2017 Fulton Hogan Otago Indoor Open has attracted its largest and deepest field of players in its 30 year history.

The top 2 seeds in the women’s draw are ranked inside the top 50 in New Zealand, while the top men’s seed is ranked at number 56. Joining them will be another 7 players ranked in the top 100 in New Zealand.

The 22-24 September tournament has undergone some changes including restricting the number of entries available in the event main draw. Ironically, restricting the number of entries has drawn a record number entries - from as far afield as Auckland, New Plymouth, and Christchurch.

"The result of limiting entries in the main draw seems to have had the opposite effect", says Ahmad Abdul-Rahman, the event’s Tournament Director.

"The flood of entries now makes this one of the biggest Open tennis events in the South Island, and has introduced logistically challenges. It’s a good problem to have though, and the team has been working hard to accommodate every player that has entered".

The tournament changes will allow Tennis Otago to host all four finals on a "show court" flanked by corporate tables on Sunday 24 September, Finals Day.

"We are hoping to replicate some of the 'ASB Classic’ atmosphere at a local level", says John Alexander, Tennis Otago Chairperson.

General spectator admission is free throughout the tournament, and will take place at the Edgar Centre. Play starts at 4pm on Friday 22 September(Qualifiers), with main draw matches starting 8:30am on Saturday 23 September.

Finals Day Schedule:

Not before 10:30am - Women’s Doubles Final Followed by Men’s Doubles Final

Not before 1pm - Women’s Singles Final Followed by Men’s Singles Final

For more information, visit www.tennisotago.org and http://www.facebook.com/tennisotago/