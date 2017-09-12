Vodafone Warriors release Bodene Thompson statement

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 11:37

The Vodafone Warriors have confirmed they have been aware of a personal matter involving Bodene Thompson and an ex-partner.

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George said Thompson and his lawyer had kept them fully informed while the club had also notified the NRL Integrity Unit about the matter.

George said Thompson had breached team protocol which had been dealt with.

He said the club had received confirmation from Thompson’s lawyer that he was up to date with child support payments, which had also been verified by documentation from the Department of Human Services in Australia.

George added it was a personal matter which was being handled by Thompson, his ex-partner and their respective lawyers.