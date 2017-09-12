BNZ Crusaders sign Braydon Ennor

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 15:15

The BNZ Crusaders have signed utility back Braydon Ennor on a two-year deal, which sees him join the 2017 Super Rugby Champions for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Originally from Auckland, Ennor joined the Crusaders Academy in 2015 with a Woohoo NZ Tax Refunds scholarship and, following a stellar club season with the University Club, he was selected by Canterbury for the Mitre 10 Cup this season.

Ennor was also part of the victorious New Zealand Under 20 team that lifted the Junior Rugby World Cup in Georgia in June.

BNZ Crusaders Head Coach Scott Robertson said Ennor is a young and exciting player who has a great skill set, and who offers real versatility to the squad and coaching group.

"Braydon is a really dynamic player, who can play wing, mid-field or full-back, so it’s great to have a player with the ability to play any of these positions. He is genuinely fast, and knows his way to the try line, which he has shown in his rugby this season at club, under 20s and in Mitre 10 Cup".

Ennor said he was looking forward to joining the Crusaders in November following the conclusion of the Mitre 10 Cup season with Canterbury.

"It’s such a great opportunity to join the BNZ Crusaders and it has been a goal of mine since moving to Christchurch in 2015. I’ve been around the team as part of the training group this season, and now being part of the squad is a really exciting opportunity."

Ennor is set to play for Canterbury tomorrow night at AMI Stadium as they look to defend the Ranfurly Shield against Counties Manukau.