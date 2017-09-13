Holden helping Mils develop skills

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 12:07

World-cup winning ex-All Black Mils Muliaina, the second-ever player to achieve the feat of 100 tests in the fabled black jersey, has teamed up with Holden to help bring a variety of life and sporting skills to young sportspeople around the country. The new ‘Skills with Mils’ programme is a holistic initiative which, in addition to on-field performance, has a focus on what goes on off the field as well.

"We were rapt when Mils approached us to partner the initiative, as we saw great merit in getting involved with young talent and helping shape their careers and aspirations," said General Manager - Marketing, Marnie Samphier.

"There are plenty of people who can advise you on how to manage a professional sporting career, but few of them can bring to the table the experience and empathy of All Blacks centurion Mils Muliaina.

"Importantly, there are some very real synergies between his programme and what we want to achieve as a brand, with many complementary opportunities which will allow us to collaborate together for the ultimate betterment of young people in New Zealand."

Mils, whose representative career spanned almost two decades, sees the new initiative as a way for him to mentor and encourage up and coming sportspeople.

"All too often young people focus too much on the ‘here and now,’ they’re not always aware of making provisions for later in life or what happens if they sustain a career-threatening injury along the way," said Mils.

"I’m relatively fortunate that I had a strong team supporting me, but for many youngsters this isn’t the case. ‘Skills with Mils’ is an all-encompassing blueprint which covers both the sports field and real life, presenting young people the chance to learn skills and consider scenarios which are transferable between the field and their day to day life.

"I want my experience to be a learning opportunity for others, particularly assisting the transition from high school sports to the big leagues. I have a strong desire to help make people the very best they can be, both on and off the field."

As part of the partnership, Mils will be using a Colorado Z71 to travel to his ‘Skills with Mils’ commitments as well as Sky TV hosting duties. Known as the Swiss-army knife of light commercial vehicles thanks to its all-round versatility, practicality and functionality, the Holden Colorado is the perfect teammate to partner with the All Black’s champion.

Holden’s association with Mils builds on the brand’s relationship with World Cup winning ex-All Black Stephen Donald, as well as vehicle assistance to Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili.