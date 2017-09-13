Sponsors provide massive boost for supercross series

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 14:37

By Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

This season's New Zealand Supercross Championships series is just weeks away and the sport has now been given added momentum with the signing on of two great sponsors.

The governing body for motorcycling in this country, Motorcycling New Zealand (MNZ), was thrilled last month to announce a new, expanded competition for 2017 and it can follow up on that with news that it has now attracted massive support from two progressive New Zealand companies - TransDiesel and Mainstream Global Logistics.

Round one of the 2017 New Zealand Supercross Championships will be at the South Waikato Motorcycle Club's resurrected supercross track at Amisfield, on the Monday afternoon of Labour Weekend, October 23.

Round two will be a week later, on October 28, and hosted by the Southland Motorcycle Club at its Winton facility.

TransDiesel's national after sales manager, Jason Steele, who himself has a long association with motorcycle racing nationally and internationally.

"We are excited to be involved with this year’s supercross," Steele said.

"TransDiesel has always been involved with motorsport behind the scenes, from building engines and transmissions for truck racing, to helping support at local trail rides and club events.

"TransDiesel is full of passionate people and we love our bikes, as many of our customers and staff ride either motocross or road, including our two directors who themselves are passionate motorcyclists. We are therefore both pleased and excited about our support of this year’s supercross championship.

"For this (supercross nationals) event, we are looking to promote eni lubricants (formerly known as Agip, the famous brand with the distinctive six-legged dog logo), which itself has a very long international association with motorsport and motorcycling in particular, through MotoGP and Superbikes. I see motorcycling as a great vehicle to promote our brand and increase brand awareness as eni has a very good motorcycle lubricant range, which we are expanding," he said.

"I hope that what we have started will be the start of an ongoing relationship and support of MNZ and the industry as a whole."

Both TransDiesel and Mainstream New Zealand offer a synergy to MNZ's activities and MNZ is extremely grateful that they have stepped forward.

"Mainstream New Zealand is a sponsor partner for the Supercross Championships and is MNZ's preferred logistics partner," said MNZ general manager Virginia Henderson.

"They will support us to reduce members' costs to freight bikes around the world.

They will purchase a shipping container for MNZ to own and for our members to use. Mainstream New Zealand will also provide sponsorship in the form of a domestic transport solution for competitors bikes to be trucked from Tokoroa to Winton. Another excellent alignment for our sport and a partnership which has been developed to support our members.

"These are exciting times and we are thrilled to have these incredibly successful businesses support our sport," she said.

Mainstream Global general manager Jared Lawson said he was thrilled to be involved in such "a vibrant and exciting sport".

"We are happy to purchase a seaworthy container for MNZ to utilise for major events going forward.

"Our objective is to assist New Zealand competitors with a 'collective' shipping option through our Special Cargo Division (SCD) which handles all types of project cargo, personal effects, vehicles and so forth. The more competitors inside the container, the lower the cost.

"We know how expensive the sport can be and we are happy to help out."