Araroa named NWBOP Beko Coach

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 14:57

Netball Waikato Bay of Plenty (NWBOP) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mary-Jane Araroa as Head Coach of the 2018 Waikato Bay of Plenty Beko team.

Araroa takes on the role of the Beko Head Coach following Rebecca Greenhalgh decision to step back before the birth of her second child in January.

Araroa is the current New Zealand Secondary Schools coach and was Assistant Coach for the world champion New Zealand Fast 5 team, who won the 2016 Tournament in Melbourne last year.

Araroa grew up in Te Teko before moving to Auckland where she gained representative honours for Auckland, North Harbour and the Northern Force. Araroa made the New Zealand A Squad in 1994 and went on to make the Silver Ferns squad from 1996-1997.

Araroa then started her coaching career and has achieved a number of significant successes with teams including the New Zealand Maori Team, Aotearoa Maori Secondary Schools, Bay of Plenty Regional Gold team, as well winning the National U23 title with the Waikato BOP team two years in a row.

Araroa is excited about the challenge ahead "It is a privilege to be part of Netball Waikato Bay of Plenty performance programme and I’m excited for the opportunity this brings. The Beko League is a competition that allows players to develop at an elite level and I hope to be a positive influence as Head Coach of the programme, developing better and stronger athletes who underpin the values and vision of our Zone.

NWBOP will be holding trials for the 2018 Beko Training Squad on Sunday 17 September at ASB Baypark Arena at Mt Maunganui. Registrations have closed but late registrations will be considered by NWBOP Performance Manager debbie.fuller@netballwbop.co.nz.