Silver Ferns captain celebrates 100-Test milestone with Series win

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 22:46

Captain Katrina Grant celebrated her 100th Test Match in style by leading the Silver Ferns to a hard-fought 62-55 win in the deciding Taini Jamison Trophy Test Series showdown in Hamilton tonight.

Preserving their proud record in the Taini Jamison Trophy in front of members of the history-making 1967 Silver Ferns team who won New Zealand’s first world championship title in Perth 50 years ago, the Silver Ferns dug deep to keep a spirited England at arms-length.

In what has been a dogged series between two evenly-matched teams, the Silver Ferns broke the 1-all deadlock coming into the decider with strong showings in the first, third and fourth quarters. In doing so, they needed to repel an improved and competitive England before adding the Taini Jamison Trophy to the recent Quad Series triumph.