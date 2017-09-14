Edge back as assistant coach for Pulse

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 11:53

After a successful first season, former Silver Fern Sandra Edge has been reappointed assistant coach of Te WÄnanga o Raukawa Pulse for the 2018 ANZ Premiership netball season.

Edge will reunite with head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie after the pair joined forces for the first time this year, guiding the Pulse to the final of the inaugural competition for the team’s best-ever finish.

Having coached in a variety of capacities, including school, club and NPC level in different parts of New Zealand over the last 35 years, Edge thrived in her first foray at the elite level and is now keen to build on the experience.

Great organisation, great planning and a great group of people, who all contributed to the overall outcome, made for a really good season as part of the Pulse family this year,’’ Edge said.

Even though we’ve got some new ones (for next year) I can only see things getting stronger and having the opportunity to be a part of that is really exciting.

I’ve got more of an understanding of how the whole (high performance) operation runs and how the schedule runs and now I’d like to get a little bit more on-court specific, in terms of tactical play and being innovative with how we approach different challenges.’’

Team-mates as Silver Ferns, Edge and McCausland-Durie have quickly forged a close connection as coaching colleagues, the pair providing an impressive and influential pedigree for a new-look Pulse team in 2017.

If you’ve got the organisation and the communication right, it takes away any doubt, leaving you to focus on being the best you can be,’’ Edge said.

She’s (McCausland-Durie) the master of that and really experienced in terms of leading campaigns and I enjoy being privy to her skill and tactical knowledge. We also have a laugh, which is important, and enjoy each other’s company.’’

With four teenagers in their line-up, the Pulse will field another young team for next year’s campaign but Edge, with a confidence-building year under her belt, can’t wait.

We are both quite used to working with that age group and understand that it’s about the individual, looking after where they’re at and meeting their needs accordingly,’’ she said. It’s about not fast-tracking them too hard and being mindful of guiding them through.

It’s a really neat, positive challenge…..working with them through their initial introduction into this level and making it enjoyable for them.’’

With continuity being a key component heading into next year, McCausland-Durie is delighted the stable and fruitful coaching partnership has been retained.

Given we hadn’t coached together before, it worked really well for us this year,’’ she said. We’re quite different people but I think that makes it complimentary.

She has a number of standout qualities, the first being her court craft in the attacking end and the ability to read and see some of the little subtle nuances that happen on attack.

She has real clarity, and works really hard to make sure, from an analysis perspective, she’s looked at the pieces, she understands what the opposition are doing and she’s really comfortable to bring a host of different things to the table. I’m really confident in all the roles she plays and what she offers.’’