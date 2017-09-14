Jock Hobbs Memorial National U19 Tournament - Day 2 results

Thursday, 14 September, 2017 - 12:45

Both Waikato and Counties Manukau will have the chance to defend their Under 19 crowns on Saturday, advancing to the Graham Mourie Cup and Sir Michael Jones Trophy Finals of the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 tournament respectively.

Waikato set up a repeat of the 2016 premiership final with a hard fought 27-20 victory over North Harbour in yesterday's semifinal.

They will again face Auckland who looked strong in a 44-10 victory over Canterbury. Former New Zealand Schools first five-eighth Harry Plummer scored 29 of Auckland’s points.

These teams met in the 2016 Final, with accurate kicking from Waikato securing the title in a 25-22 thriller.

Counties Manukau were strong in their championship semi-final victory over Hawke’s Bay, winning 20-3. They will be aiming for their third Sir Michael Jones Trophy in as many years when they meet Southland in the Final.

Inaugural Sir Michael Jones Trophy winners Southland have advanced to the Final by way of a 36-8 win over the Heartland side. It’s a marked improvement from their 16th placing in 2016.

Day Two Results

Play off matches

Tasman 38 - Wellington 26

Bay of Plenty 54 - Manawatu 7

Otago 52 - Northland 9

Taranaki 34 - Auckland Development 26

Sir Michael Jones Trophy

Counties Manukau 20 - Hawkes Bay 3

Southland 36 - Heartland 8

Graham Mourie Cup

Waikato 27 - North Harbour 20

Auckland 44 - Canterbury 10

Day Three Draw - Saturday 16 September 2017

Play off matches

10.45am Northland v Auckland Development (15th/16th)

12pm Hawke’s Bay v Heartland (11th/12th)-

12.30pm Otago v Taranaki (13th/14th)

1.40pm North Harbour v Canterbury (3rd/4th)-

2.15pm Wellington v Manawatu (7th/8th)

4pm Tasman v Bay of Plenty (5th/6th)

Sir Michael Jones Trophy Final

3.20pm Counties Manukau v Southland-

Graham Mourie Cup Final

5pm Waikato v Auckland-

-Matches to be broadcast on SKY SPORTS