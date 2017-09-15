Bumper entry for Rotorua Top Half Series round on Sunday

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 09:53

The re-positioning of the upper North Island's annual Top Half kart series has been greeted enthusiastically by karters from all over New Zealand.

Convenor Roger Smith has received over 140 entries for the second round of the Hampton Downs-backed 2017 series, being hosted by the KartSport Rotorua club at its Mamaku track on Sunday.

Traditionally the series was held earlier in the year but over the years the calendar at that time of the year became more and more crowded.

By running this year's four-round series later - between June and November - Smith has found clearer air, and karters have been quick to support the move.

The opening round at Te Puke in June attracted a 130-strong entry and entries for the second round at Rotorua on Sunday topped the 140 mark earlier this week.

Eight clubs from Whangarei in the north to Tokoroa in the south comprise the Top Half catchment but karters from other areas can compete if they join one of the clubs. That meant that at the opening round there were karters from as far afield as Dunedin, and this weekend the northern zone entry is again supplemented by drivers from Christchurch, Wellington, Hawke's Bay and Taranaki.

More information on this year's Top Half series can be found on KartSport New Zealand's website www.kartsport.org.nz/events/2017-top-half-series and Facebook page www.facebook.com/TopHalfSeries

Class sponsors this year are KartZone (Cadet ROK), Supreme Kart Supplies (Vortex Mini ROK), Spartan 4Toyota (Rotax Max Junior), WestSpeed Motorsport (125cc Rotax Max Light), TCB Motorsport (125cc Rotax Max Heavy), Vehicle Grooming Services (ClubSport 120), and Right Karts (Rotax DD2). Other sponsors include RJ's Licorice and the NZ Rotax Max Challenge.