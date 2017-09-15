Land back for full season in Portergroup V8 Utes

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 09:44

Jason 'Mario' Land will return for the four round 2017-2018 championship at the wheel of the Hamilton-based team's Betta Autoparts supported Ford BF Falcon, joining the team alongside existing racer and potential championship winner Glen 'Coyote' Collinson in the DNA Paints backed Ford FG.

Land last raced in the series in 2015 and is delighted to be back for another championship.

"The community really is sensational and the racing has always been right up there, whether you are at the front of the field or battling in the pack," explained Land.

"With the new parity adjustments the BF Ford will come back into play and it made complete sense to roll out the Panorama example again. We are aiming for good solid results and of course, the occasional win. I am lucky enough to have a race winning team mate in Glen and with his experience, we should be able to get ourselves back up to speed very quickly."

Category managing director Paul Isaac said he was delighted to see Jason back, and confirmed it was the first of a series of announcements about new and returning drivers to the series - a direct result of the restructuring of the series during the off season which significantly reduced the race rounds and costs for drivers and teams.

"Jason is a good, fast and clean racer and will be welcomed back with open arms into our community. The team's BF is always immaculately prepared and presented and that's also great for the series. Jason’s first to the line getting his 2017-2018 deal sorted out, but we have more announcements to come on both new drivers and additional V8 race utes that will increase the stock available to race in New Zealand."