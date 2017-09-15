Futsal Whites and Ferns secure clean-sweep

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 12:17

The Futsal Ferns and Futsal Whites celebrated a clean-sweep in the Trans Pacific Futsal Cup last night at BayPark Arena in Tauranga, but it did not come easy for the men.

The Ferns, who were playing in their first international series and had won 14-0 and 15-0 in the opening two games, defeated New Caledonia 9-2 in a dominant performance.

It was much closer in the Futsal Whites match as Marvin Eakins’ team prevailed 3-1 over New Caledonia to complete a series white-wash of their own.

The Ferns got off to a strong start again with Torijan Lyne-Lewis, Britney-Lee Nicholson and Shivanthi Anthony and scoring in quick-fire fashion to get the hosts out to a 3-0 lead.

After a promising start, there was a mix up in the defence for New Zealand and Christiane Whaap took full advantage to score New Caledonia’s first-ever international goal.

The Ferns responded and Jessica Verdon scored from a good drive into the corner to make it 4-1 at half-time.

After the break, Maxine Cooper continued the scoring for Nic Downes’ side before the New Caledonia team had another goal to celebrate through Sylvaine Toibat who finished on the end of a long ball.

Further goals from Sophie Williams, captain Hannah Kraakman, Ella James and Dayna Manak saw the home team complete a great start to international futsal.

In the latter game, the Futsal Whites got the job done but were made to work hard by a New Caledonia team who proved hard to break down.

With both goalkeepers injured, New Zealand took the chance to practice their five man power play swapping between captain Kareem Osman, player-coach Marvin Eakins and Lucas Cordeiro Osorio Da Silva in goal.

This paid dividends with the Futsal Whites scoring off the fifth man through Lapslie, who impressed in his debut series for New Zealand, and Stephen Ashby-Peckham to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

In the second half Osman, the four goal hero and man of the match from game two, spent the majority of the time in goal and made a number of great saves as Eakins opted to stop playing the five-man formation.

The skipper’s saves proved crucial as New Caledonia got within one when Ridge Ue found the back of the net. Pivot Jonathan Steele finished the job for New Zealand with a late goal to complete a 3-1 win.

The focus for the futsal community now turns to the age group national teams who will compete in October for the first time.

The New Zealand U-18 Men and New Zealand U-18 Women will compete in the OFC Youth Futsal Championship, which are qualifiers for 2018 Youth Olympic Games, from 4 - 7 October at Bruce Pulman Park in Auckland.

Trans-Pacific Futsal Cup

BayPark Arena Tauranga

Futsal Ferns 9 (Lyne-Lewis, Nicholson, Anthony, Verdon, Cooper, Williams, Kraakman, James) New Caledonia 2 (Whaap, Toibat) HT 4-1

Futsal Ferns; 1. Rivalina Fuimaono, 2. Shivanthi Anthony, 3. Jessica Verdon, 4. Ella James, 5. Sophie Williams, 6. Dayna Manak, 7. Hannah Kraakman, 8. Tilly James, 9. Torijan Lyne-Lewis, 10. Hannah Robert, 11. Britney-Lee Nicholson, 12. Mikaela Boxall, 13. Leah Gubb, 14. Maxine Cooper. Coach Nic Downes

Futsal Whites 3 (Lapslie, Ashby-Peckham, Steele) New Caledonia 1 (Ue) HT 2-0

Futsal Whites; 1. Ata Elayyan, 2. Jonathan Steele, 3. Jordan Ditfort, 4. Thomas McGowan, 5. Luc Saker, 6. Kareem Osman, 7. Marvin Eakins, 8. Joshua Margetts, 9. Stephen Ashby-Peckham, 10. Dylan Manickum, 11. Lucas Cordeiro Osorio Da Silva, 12. Hamish Mitchell, 13. Benjamin Lapslie, 14. Luke Maynard. Coach Marvin Eakins