Silver Ferns team named for Constellation Cup

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 13:46

The Silver Ferns have named a 12-strong team to contest the Constellation Cup against the Australian Diamonds in October.

After winning the Netball Quad Series and Taini Jamison Trophy, the Silver Ferns are determined to return the Constellation Cup to New Zealand for the first time since 2012.

Centurions Katrina Grant and Maria Tutaia will lead the side, which also features recent debutant Whitney Souness.

Coach Janine Southby says the team has plenty of speed, creativity and versatility - something they’ll need if they’re to bring back the cup.

"This is a trophy that has eluded us for a few years now. We took a lot of confidence out of that win against Australia in the Quad Series, but we know that the Constellation Cup is a different ball game." Southby said.

"New Zealand v Australia battles are always fierce - fans love them, the players love them - they’re a great spectacle for our sport."

Netball’s greatest rivalry will return to New Zealand in October for the Constellation Cup. The four-Test Series against the Australian Diamonds will start at Spark Arena (October 5) and Horncastle Arena, Christchurch (October 8), before crossing the Tasman for the final two Tests in Australia (October 11 and October 14).

Silver Ferns team for Constellation Cup:

Katrina Grant (c)

Maria Tutaia (vc)

Gina Crampton

Kayla Cullen

Temalisi Fakahokotau

Shannon Francois

Kelly Jury

Bailey Mes

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Samantha Sinclair

Whitney Souness

Maia Wilson