Ryan Tongia cited for late tackle

Southland winger Ryan Tongia has been suspended from all rugby for one week following a judicial hearing into a dangerous tackle charge during his team’s Mitre 10 Cup match against Canterbury on Friday 8 September.

Tongia was cited under law 10.4.e for the alleged dangerous tackle in the 54th minute of the match played in Christchurch on 8 September. Canterbury won the match 78-21.

New Zealand Rugby Duty Juicial Officer Jonathan Moses accepted Tongia’s admission of the charge, but found the offending to be at the lower end of the scale, with an indicative starting point of a two week suspension. Taking into account Tongia’s guilty plea, remorse and that the opposition player was not injured, the suspension was reduced to one week.

Tongia’s suspension includes all rugby and means he is not eligible to play in Southland’s Mitre 10 Cup match against Auckland tonight.

Farah Palmer Cup - Charna Thompson double yellow results in red card

Canterbury flanker Charna Thompson has escaped further sanction following an automatic red card in her team’s against the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup on Saturday 9 September.

Thompsons two yellow cards during the match for repeated team infringements automatically resulted in a red card. Duty Judicial Officer Nigel Hampton QC ruled that given the nature of the offences, the significant loss of the player from the match and early acceptance of responsibility from Thompson, he did not believe further sanction was warranted.

Thompson will be available to play in Canterbury’s match against Manawatu in Christchurch this weekend.

Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 - red card hearing for Kaydis Hona

Southland player Kaydis Hona has faced a judicial hearing after he was red carded for a lifting tackle (law 10.4.e) in his team’s match against Taranaki at the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament in Taupo on Sunday 10 September.

Duty Judicial Officer Helen Morgan found Hona's good disciplinary record, acceptance of responsibility and remorse as mitigating factors meaning she could discount a six-week suspension to four.

Hona is suspended from all rugby for four weeks which means he is unavailable for selection for the remainder of the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament.

Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 - Tom Christie cited for striking

Canterbury player Tom Christie was cited for striking an opposition player (10.4a) in his team's match against Auckland at the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament in Taupo on Wednesday 13 September.

Duty Judicial Officer Nigel Hampton QC found there were no aggravating factors and noted Christie's clean disciplinary record in ruling a one week suspension.

Christie is suspended from all rugby for one week and will not take part in Canterbury's last match of the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament on Saturday.