Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens to be celebrated at All Blacks Test

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 18:49

The Women’s Rugby World Cup winning Black Ferns and HSBC Women’s Sevens World Series champion Black Ferns Sevens will be celebrated at tomorrow night’s All Blacks Test match against South Africa at QBE Stadium.

Black Ferns Captain Fiao’o Faamausili and Black Ferns Sevens Assistant Captain Tyla Nathan-Wong will deliver the match ball via helicopter before kick-off.

During half-time over 30 players and support staff from the two teams will be celebrated on the field and undertake a lap of honour.

Saturday’s celebration comes on the heels of an event this morning acknowledging the global success of New Zealand women’s rugby teams at Government House in Auckland, hosted by The Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Patsy Reddy.

Children from a variety of Auckland schools were invited by Dame Patsy and husband, Sir David Gascoigne, to take part in a training session with Black Ferns and All Blacks.

"These events mark the increasingly important role our women’s teams have in growing the game of rugby both in New Zealand and globally," said NZR Chief Executive Steve Tew.

"2017 has been a fantastic year for our women’s teams and women’s rugby in general. Our national teams are winning on the world-stage and at home our biggest growth in player numbers is in the women’s game. We are looking forward to the Black Ferns Sevens upcoming season which includes the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April and Sevens World Cup in San Francisco in July."

In May the Black Ferns Sevens ended the Women’s Sevens Series with a 16-point gap over closest rival Australia on the World Series standings.

The Black Ferns Sevens won five out of the six tournaments in the series and lost only one game throughout the entire season.

A memorable 41-32 victory over England in August at the Women’s Rugby World Cup marked a record fifth World Cup title for the Black Ferns.

The Black Ferns ended the tournament with the most tries (49) and top try scorer, Portia Woodman (13).

Victory by the Black Ferns at the Women’s Rugby World Cup in August means New Zealand currently holds all five available Rugby World Cup trophies, as well as the Women’s Sevens World Series trophy.

These trophies include men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups, men’s and women’s Sevens Rugby World Cups and the men’s Under-20 Championship.

Further civic celebrations of the team are being planned, with the details about a public event in Auckland and comprehensive details of public events around the country to be announced next week.