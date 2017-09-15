Readings: We won't cheat the shirt

Friday, 15 September, 2017 - 19:09

Football Ferns coach Tony Readings is well aware of the size of the task facing his side as they take on world champions the USA tomorrow and, while development is the main goal of the match, insists his players will have only one thought on their minds when they step onto the field.

"We play to win and that’s what we’ll always do," he says.

"We’d be cheating the shirt if we didn’t do that so we’re definitely going to go out there and play to win. But we’ve also got some other goals, both on and off the pitch, for this tour that we want to take some positive steps forward in."

The key word for Readings and his charges is intent. If each player can exhibit conviction in everything they do then he’ll be a happy man, regardless of the result.

"We just want to see players play with full intent to execute our game plan - that’s all we can ask for," he says.

"And if everyone plays with full intent and there’s some areas that aren’t quite as good as they need to be then that’s fine. We know if players are fully committed and playing with no fear to do everything we’ve worked on and talked about in preparation then there will be some really good moments for us in the game."

While the 19th-ranked Ferns will run out at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Denver with every intention of upsetting the highest-placed team in the world in their own backyard, Readings does not need reminding of the odds stacked against his side.

Aside from the distance between the two teams on the world rankings, the Football Ferns have not played a match since their four fixtures at the Cyprus Cup in March while the USA are far more battle-hardened after taking the field ten times this year.

"It’s always a challenge for us because we get a very small window to prepare and, on the back of not having a game for six months and lots of news players coming in and changing the way we play quite a bit, it’s been difficult to get everything ready," Readings says.

"When we go into the game some bits are going to be slick and well organised but the reality is that players are going to be learning a bit as they go. But that’s where we’re at in this stage of our development through to the next World Cup. And there’s no better team to test yourself against and try to make your game plan bullet proof than the best in the world."

Throw in the fact that half of Readings’ squad have played five games or less at this level and it becomes clear just what a herculean effort it would take to knock off a hugely-experienced and fully-professional USA outfit.

"It’s going to be a learning opportunity for those players but we also need them to perform because they’re not coming here to make up the numbers, they’re coming here to help us put in a performance. So I think we’ll learn a lot about ourselves as a team and we’ll learn a lot about individual players too."

Despite the huge gulf in footballing pedigree between the countries, the Football Ferns have come close to defeating the States recently, drawing 1-1 in Columbus four years ago thanks to a Hannah Wilkinson strike. And they do have one win to their name, albeit coming back in 1987 at an invitational tournament in Taipei.

"Every team has their weaknesses and, when you play a team like America, if you do manage to expose a weakness then you have to exploit it very quickly because they’ll quickly cover those gaps up if you don’t take them. And that’s what we’ve been working on, trying to get ourselves in a position where we can hurt them and then taking advantage of that really quickly," Readings says.

"But the focus has really been all about us on this tour and how we can use these games to develop the way we want to be playing by the time the next World Cup comes along. So if we can come away from these games saying we’ve taken some positive steps towards 2019 against the best team in the world then we know we can do it against anyone."

Please find attached audio from an interview with Football Ferns coach Tony Readings.

Football Ferns Tour of USA

USA vs Football Ferns

Saturday 16 September, 2pm (NZT)

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Denver, Colorado

USA vs Football Ferns

Wednesday 20 September, 12pm (NZT)

Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

New Zealand: 1. Erin Nayler (GK), 2. Ria Percival, 3. Anna Green, 4. CJ Bott, 5. Meikayla Moore, 6. Rebekah Stott, 7. Ali Riley, 8. Daisy Cleverley, 10. Annalie Longo, 11. Kirsty Yallop, 12. Betsy Hassett, 13. Rosie White, 14. Katie Bowen, 15. Martine Puketapu, 16. Olivia Chance, 17. Hannah Wilkinson, 18. Aimee Phillips, 20. Malia Steinmetz, 21. Anna Leat (GK), 22. Katie Rood, 23. Victoria Esson (GK), 25. Liz Anton, 26. Jane Barnett

Coach: Tony Readings