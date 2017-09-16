Football Ferns: Milestone on the mind for Hassett

Saturday, 16 September, 2017 - 06:27

Midfield maestro Betsy Hassett already has a footballing CV packed full of highlights after starring for her country for nearly a decade and enjoying spells at some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Manchester City, Ajax and Werder Bremen.

But she could add yet another milestone to her impressive career on Saturday afternoon (NZT) when the Football Ferns take on the United States in the first match of a two-game tour at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Denver. Hassett currently sits on 99 caps and is desperate to be included in coach Tony Readings’ starting line-up so she can make her 100th appearance against the world champions.

"It feels pretty amazing and to be playing the number one team in the world is a really good game to have it on," she says. "Hopefully, I can get on the field and do what I can."

Regardless of the result, it will be one of the most memorable moments of the 27-year-old’s life but she is confident the occasion can be marked by a strong team performance.

"I’m hoping we stay together and stick to our game plan. We need to work together and show confidence," she says. "If we do that then I think we can get a result so hopefully that happens."

With several fresh faces being named in the squad by Reading, Hassett now finds herself as one of the senior stateswomen and is comfortable with taking on that mantle.

"It’s a fresh start for us and we’ve got some new faces with some younger girls coming in. I’m getting to be one of the older ones now so it’s a change in how I can interact with everyone in the team and it’s good," she says. "I think we’re moving forward in a good way and everyone is really positive and excited for these two games."

Only six other Kiwis have ever reached the century mark - namely Abby Erceg, Ria Percival, Amber Hearn, Katie Duncan, Ali Riley and Kirsty Yallop - but that figure could soon rise to eight as one of Hassett’s midfield partners, playmaker Annalie Longo, is also sitting on 99.

Both are likely to be involved in the first game of the tour in some capacity and Hassett can’t think of a better person to share the moment with than her former Three Kings United teammate.

"It’s really cool, we’ve been playing together since we were ten or 11 and got our 50th cap together. We’re like sisters, she’s my roommate and we’re best friends so it will be amazing if we can do it together."

The Aucklander has led a nomadic club career that has taken in spells in Germany, England, Norway and Holland and now finds herself in Iceland, where she plays for KR Reykjavik.

"It’s really nice there, it’s similar to New Zealand so it reminds me of home a lot," she says. "I’m living with one of my best friends and working down town in a café. I then go home for a nap and go to training. It’s a different lifestyle but I’m having fun and enjoying myself so far, hopefully it continues so I can stay there for a while and kind of settle."

She says the nature of the game in Iceland is beneficial for her development and is enjoying being part of a more competitive league than she has been used to in the past.

"It’s a very physical style of play which is good for me because I’m small and for our national team we need to be aggressive and fight," she explains.

"It’s quick and the league is quite competitive. All the teams are about the same so it’s a good game each week. Whereas in some of the other leagues I’ve played in there’s kind of two really good games and then the rest are pretty easy."

KR Reykjavik does not quite have the allure of the likes of Manchester City and Ajax - with whom Hassett won a league-and-cup double last season - though and she has fond memories of her time rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the world.

"It was really cool, I’ve had many great experiences playing overseas and I’m pretty lucky to have played for Man City and then Ajax last season. Just seeing those top men’s players coming in and out of training in their big cars and doing some events with them is really cool. And we got to go to all their games too, it has all built me as a player," she says.

"My time has kind of flown by, I’ve been in this environment for eight or nine years now and I’ve had so much fun. It’s kind of amazing that I’m about to get my hundredth cap and I can’t wait to keep going and enjoying the journey as it goes."