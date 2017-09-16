Ferns push world champs hard

Saturday, 16 September, 2017 - 16:51

The Football Ferns have gone down 3-1 to the USA but gave as good as they got and were far from outclassed in the backyard of the reigning FIFA Women’s World Cup champions today.

Before the match had even kicked off, there was a pair of milestones to celebrate as midfielders Annalie Longo and Betsy Hassett both brought up a century of caps for their country. Each was included in a diamond midfield with Hassett at the tip, looking to feed a strike force of Rosie White and Hannah Wilkinson. The back four was made up of skipper Ali Riley, Meikayla Moore, Rebekah Stott and Ria Percival while Erin Nayler took up her usual spot between the sticks.

In front of packed and vociferous crowd of nearly 18,000 at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, the world champions enjoyed most of the early possession but the Ferns held their shape well and were largely untroubled in the opening period.

The first opportunity arrived on 11 minutes but it was of the half-chance variety as the New Zealand defence struggled to clear a Megan Rapinoe free kick and the ball eventually broke for Julie Ertz to loop an overhead attempt over the cross bar of Nayler, who is now just one match away from her 50th cap.

The visitors responded by launching their first meaningful attack just moments later as captain Riley, Kirsty Yallop and Hassett linked well down the left but the former could not manage to pick out a team mate with her low cross.

After spurning that difficult chance earlier, Ertz was to prove to be the thorn in New Zealand’s side and it was her that opened the scoring in the 16th minute. A lofted ball was played into the box by USA captain Kelley O’Hara - who joined Longo and Hassett in making her 100th appearance - and it was headed down for Ertz to hammer into the top corner from close range.

New Zealand were not rocked by going behind though and pressed forward soon after in search of an equaliser. Rosie White found space at the far post in the 19th minute and was expertly picked out by fullback Ria Percival but couldn’t direct her header past Alyssa Naeher and the offside flag was raised anyway.

That would be the closest the Ferns would come to finding the net in the first half and they found themselves two goals behind in the 24th minute. Again, their undoing came at the hands of Ertz, who was able to complete an eight-minute double. The dangerous Megan Rapinoe - a team mate of Stott’s at the Seattle Reign - was found at the far post with an inch-perfect cross from Mallory Pugh and struck the woodwork with her header, giving Ertz the chance to volley home on the follow up.

At 2-0 down to the world champions in a full house, Ferns coach Tony Readings could have been forgiven for fearing the worst but his charges responded well and enjoyed a good spell towards the end of the first half. Hassett and Yallop looked to break into the box in the 40th minute with a one-two but the latter’s return was over hit as the move broke down. Another threatening cross from Percival then earned the Kiwis their first corner but they could not capitalise and the USA broke down the other end, Ertz looking to wrap up her hat-trick when pouncing on a loose ball but being bravely denied by Nayler, who smothered at her feet.

New Zealand found their feet even further in the opening stages of the second half, seeing more of the ball and producing more of an attacking threat. They survived a scare early on as a free kick caused a scramble in the box but they had they first shot on target almost immediately at the other end, White curling a free kick past the USA wall but into the arms of Naeher.

Their next scoring opportunity six minutes later also came from a White free kick, the USA-based striker whipping a ball into the box that Wilkinson tried to get on the end of but was crowded out. The hosts were fading slightly as an attacking force but gave a reminder of their potency in the 57th minute when O’Hara fizzed a long-range strike narrowly over Nayler’s cross bar.

It was the Ferns who were starting to become the dominant side though, creating two chances for Wilkinson in the space of a few minutes. She could not take advantage of the first in the 72nd minute, blazing over the bar after being played into an excellent position. But she made no mistake when her second opportunity arrived, showing bravery and a real predator’s instinct to head in a dipping delivery from Riley on the bounce.

Now right back in the match at 2-1 down, Readings would have had hopes of kicking on to find an equaliser but New Zealand hearts were broken when a sensational strike from Alex Morgan restored the USA’s two-goal lead just a few minutes after Wilkinson’s effort.

The Football Ferns were not able to claw their way back into the match in the remaining period but can reflect on a hugely impressive effort against the world’s highest-ranked team. They will travel to Cincinnati tomorrow for the second match of the two-game series at Nippert Stadium on Wednesday 20 September (NZT).

Match Details

USA 3 (Julie Ertz 16’, 24’, Alex Morgan 79’)

New Zealand 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 75’)

HT: 2-0

New Zealand: 1. Erin Nayler (GK), 2. Ria Percival, 5. Meikayla Moore, 6. Rebekah Stott, 7. Ali Riley, 10. Annalie Longo, 11. Kirsty Yallop, (16. Olivia Chance 84’), 12. Betsy Hassett, 13. Rosie White (18. Aimee Phillips 86’), 14. Katie Bowen, 17. Hannah Wilkinson

Substitutes: 3. Anna Green, 4. CJ Bott, 8. Daisy Cleverley, 20. Malia Steinmetz, 22. Katie Rood, 25. Liz Anton, 26. Jane Barnett

Cautions: Annalie Longo 47’

Coach: Tony Readings