Ironman New Zealand reopens Tony Jackson scholarship applications

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 15:34

Kellogg’s Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand has reopened applications for the Tony Jackson Scholarship, with organisers making the call to award a second scholarship for the 2018 race, held in Taupo on March 3rd.

Named in memory and in honour of one of the pioneers of the sport and great characters of IRONMAN New Zealand, Tony Jackson was a 28-time finisher at IRONMAN New Zealand and a Hall of Famer. Renowned for his passion to encourage, help, inspire and motivate athletes to achieve their IRONMAN goals irrespective of their athletic ability, personal challenges, background, age or gender.

Auckland’s Jason Young was named as the first recipient of a 2018 Tony Jackson Scholarship last month, but IRONMAN New Zealand Race Director Wayne Reardon says organisers have for the first time decided to seek a second recipient.

"We simply decided on the back of the quality of the first round of applicants and subsequent interest in the announcement around Jason that we would award a second Tony Jackson Scholarship for the 2018 race.

"We have done so with the blessing of Verna Cook-Jackson and look forward to selecting another worthy recipient once we have closed off the application process. We know the difference this can make to those who are chosen, but also the impact on those around them and in many cases, the communities they come from."

Applications are reopened until October 11, with all previous applications in the first round also being reconsidered for selection. Details and links in the information below.

The Tony Jackson Scholarship includes, but is not limited to:

- Entry into 2018 IRONMAN New Zealand (this is non-transferable to other IRONMAN events or other years)

- A training session with a Professional Athlete

- Two nights’ accommodation in Taupo prior to the event for training

- VIP tickets for 2 to official event week functions

- A Boost Coaching Package - or coaching package in recipients home region - where possible.

- A Performance Bicycle Tuning Bike Fit

Applications are open now through 11 October. To find out more about the Tony Jackson Scholarship, like who can apply and how to apply, please visit the website.