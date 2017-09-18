FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff date to be confirmed in October

Monday, 18 September, 2017 - 20:48

New Zealand Football has announced that the date for the much-anticipated FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff in November will be confirmed following the October international window.

The All Whites, who will come up against the fifth-ranked South American side for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, will host the home leg first at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on a yet-to-be-determined date in the international window from 6 - 14 November 2017.

New Zealand Football has been in contact with FIFA and the global governing body have advised that the date set for the playoff will not be confirmed until after the fifth-placed side from Conmebol is known.

The All Whites’ opponent could be one of many football superpowers from South America. Argentina are currently in fifth place, while Peru are fourth and Chile are in sixth position. Each nation will play two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in the October international window.

New Zealand Football is encouraging All Whites fans to sign up for the waitlist for the Intercontinental Playoff (link below) to secure their tickets for this one in every four year event. Those registered on the waitlist will have a priority booking opportunity ahead of the public release of tickets.

Intercontinental Playoff - FIFA World Cup Qualifier

All Whites v South American fifth-ranked team (TBC)

When: TBC, 6-14 November 2017

Where: Westpac Stadium, Wellington