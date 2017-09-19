NZ Cup and Dominion Rankings - 18th September

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 12:30

A stunning win in the Anthony Shearer Ordeal Trotting Cup has cemented Marlborough-owned trotter Destiny Jones a spot in the $300,000 Haras des Trotteurs Dominion Trot on Show Day. Her automatic entry-win last Saturday has seen her jump 21 spots to number two - only behind Monbet. Further down the Rankings kudos was given to Harriet Of Mot for her slashing win two weeks ago and last Saturday’s Ordeal place-getters Amaretto Sun and Belle’s Son. Nearer the bottom of the Rankings Hey Yo picked up two spots and The Foot Tapper one, based on his second on September 8.

No significant changes were made in the Christchurch Casino NZ Cup rankings. Have Faith in Me, who paced like a dream last week in winning the Avon City Ford (New Brighton) Cup is now fourth. Buster Brady was sound when resuming in the Avon City Ford Cup and he leapfrogged race rival Art Union to claim the coveted 15th position. The defections of Captain Dolmio, Cullect A Guinness and Max Phactor now leave 25 in the running for a start in the Cup.

The next sustaining payment for both features is due at 3.00pm this Wednesday. The next set of rankings will be released next week following Oamaru HRC’s Hannon Memorial meeting.