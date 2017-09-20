Football: Ferns looking to silence the fans

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 04:34

You could’ve heard a pin drop when Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson found the net against the USA a few days ago and coach Tony Readings is hoping to hear even more of that eerie silence later today.

After a 3-1 loss in Denver, the Ferns will have another crack at the world champions at the cavernous Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. It is expected to be packed to the rafters with a crowd of over 30,000 - almost double the number that squeezed into the Dick’s Sporting Goods Arena for the opening stanza of the two-match tour.

Almost all of those rowdy fans will be passionately cheering for the USA and Readings would love nothing more than to send them home disappointed.

"You’re never happy to lose a match but there were a lot of positives to take out from the last game," he says.

"What it has done is show us we can compete with this team. We haven’t been together for a while and the first game gave us the opportunity to learn a lot around the way we want to play. We’ve spent the last few days putting those learnings into action and trying to put a performance together now that’s going to move ourselves closer to America and hopefully it’s one that can move us past them - that’s the ultimate aim for the game."

At the home of the Colorado Rapids, Readings’ side showed a pleasing degree of fortitude to react well to going two goals down and fight their way back into the contest. A brave header from Wilkinson gave the Ferns hope of pulling off a memorable result but they were then hit with a sucker punch as Alex Morgan made it 3-1 with a stunning strike just a few minutes later.

"They still won the game and we’re not going to kid ourselves - while we were good in patches they were still the better team," Readings says.

"I would think they’ll probably change their team up quite a bit because they have a lot of depth on the bench. Like us, they’re building for the future so they’ll probably look to give some of those other players opportunities."

Aside from a few changes in personnel, Readings is not expecting the world’s top-ranked side to alter their approach and says New Zealand will likewise go into the game in the same manner.

"They’re pretty ruthless no matter who they play and are the best in the world for a reason," he says.

"So I don’t think they’re going to go about their business any differently and we won’t be with our mind-set. We just hope with some of the tactical adjustments we’ve made and the learnings from the last game we can turn those good patches into a more solid, all-round performance."

Readings felt the Ferns were at their best in Denver when showing belief in their ability on the ball and is keen for the players to express themselves further today.

"When we backed ourselves to live on it a bit more and strung a couple of passes together, we showed we could get into good attacking positions so that’s something we’ve worked on. When you play against America, you expect to be pressed every time you get the ball but if you do move it quickly you’re going to find yourself in time and space."

Even if the Ferns do not get the result they are craving today, Readings says the USA sojourn has been hugely beneficial and laid promising foundations as the squad builds towards the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games.

"I’ve done quite a few tours now and this has definitely been one of the most productive we’ve had," he says.

"Everyone will go away from this tour, myself included, having learned a lot about ourselves and where we need to be heading. But we’d like to learn and win - that would be the ultimate scenario for us so that’s what we’ll be pushing for."