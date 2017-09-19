SkyCity Breakers run out of gas in Taranaki

Tuesday, 19 September, 2017 - 23:16

The SKYCITY Breakers ran into a decent hurdle in their pre-season tonight, in the shape of a Melbourne United side that turned up bigtime in a 101-62 win at TSB Stadium in New Plymouth.

The locals turned out in huge numbers too, filling the stadium in anticipation of another close clash after the Breakers won the first game in Napier two nights prior, but the ‘home’ side looked to have emptied the tank in that win and had few answers to the Melbourne juggernaut.

Head Coach Paul Henare was not mincing his words post-game, nor hiding his disappointment for the local fans who turned out in great numbers.

"Nothing changes from the other night in Napier, results at this stage of the pre-season don’t matter so much, but whatever that was in terms of a performance was well below par across the board. We didn’t start off that bad, but errors snowballed at both ends, Melbourne changed things up defensively and we looked rushed at times and we got out of our spots, got impatient. Then at the defensive end we had breakdown after breakdown. It was a disappointing performance but fortunately one that doesn’t impact us on the points table for the season proper.

"But that was just an embarrassing effort overall and we can’t see that level of effort again. We will address, it, review it, it is not the end of the world. But we are here in a great community in Taranaki who have hosted us wonderfully and the disappointing thing is we have made a great crowd sit through that. Fortunately, Melbourne played well so they still got to see some great basketball."

The Breakers started strongly, leading 11-6 midway through the first, showing no signs of what was to come, but it wasn’t long before the scoring troubles kicked in as the Breakers could not find a way to score, and Melbourne did, largely through former NBA centre Josh Boone who had 15 points and 4 boards at halftime as United extended to 50-34.

Hopes of a second half fightback were quickly extinguished as Melbourne led by 24 heading into the final break, with the Breakers shooting at 31% from the floor, and despite the best efforts of a great crowd, the highlights came largely from the visitors as they went on to win easily and reverse the Napier result.

SKYCITY Breakers General manager Dillon Boucher expressed his disappointment for the big crowd, but thanked the local community for enabling both clubs to come and play at TSB Stadium and impact on the local community.

"Tonight is obviously not what we are about on the floor, that was not Breakers basketball. But we have enjoyed a great two days in the region and loved our time in the community, working with the local schools and rep children yesterday has hopefully left an impression with all who were there.

"The visit was made possible thanks to the support of the TSB Community Trust and a host of local sponsors, I know our entire group and Melbourne have enjoyed their time here, on behalf of both clubs I want to say thanks to all who made the trip possible."

The Breakers now head back to Auckland, with just the one pre-season game to play before the season starts proper, when they host Brisbane in Tauranga on Wednesday September 27.

SKYCITY Breakers 62 (Abercrombie 16, Newbill 9, Penney 9)

Melbourne United 101 (Boone 17, Adnam 13, Prather 12, Wesley 10, Moller 10)