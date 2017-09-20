NZ Resident 18s v Taurahere and Kiwi Ferns trials this Saturday

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 11:29

This Saturday at Bruce Pulman Park, New Zealand Resident 18s and Taurahere will face off at 2pm.

As a curtain-raiser to this game, the first of the two Kiwi Ferns Rugby League World Cup trials will take place at 12pm.

NZ Resident 18s and Taurahere go head-to-head in hopes of earning a spot in the New Zealand 18s team who will take on the Australian Schoolboys on September 30.

This year presents the first opportunity for players at 18s level to wear the black jersey. The selection for this team will include not only the best of those residing in New Zealand (NZ Residents 18s), but also New Zealanders currently playing in Australia (Taurahere) to create a New Zealand 18s side that represents the best of New Zealand.

Six of the eighteen players in the NZ Resident 18s squad, Hayze Perham, Kayal Iro, Lewis Sio, Javvier Pitovao, Awatere Kiwara and Jordan Riki, come off the back of being selected in the National Secondary Schools Tournament team last week.

New Zealand 18s Head Coach Ezra Howe says the fixtures will further strengthen the NZRL pathways for those wanting to reach the pinnacle of rugby league in New Zealand.

"This is a great opportunity for the boys to put their best foot forward playing against Australia while enjoying being in an elite environment.

"Players like James Fisher-Harris who was part of the Taurahere programme when it first started back in 2014, show that these pathways provide a good foundation to then go on and represent New Zealand at the highest level.

"I know this fixture will see a good standard of football being played from both teams with many talented boys to take the field.

"Being a part of these programmes is just as rewarding for the coaching staff as it is for the players so I am thankful to NZRL for this opportunity," he says.

The NZ Resident 18s v Taurahere fixture will be livestreamed on the @NZLeague Facebook page.

New Zealand Resident 18s v Taurahere

Saturday 23 September

Bruce Pulman Park, Auckland

New Zealand Resident 18s team:

-last zone represented as per LeagueNet

Upper Central: Hayze Perham, Sheldon Rogers; Akarana: Mikey Williams, Matt Timoko, Emanuel Gerard Tuimavave, Soane Hufanga, Lewis Sio, Javvier Pitovao, Tyler Slade, Kayal Iro; Mid Central: Awatere Kiwara, Wesley Veikoso; Counties Manukau: Dylan Tavita, Dredin Sorenson-McGee; Southern: Seth Tauamiti, Jordan Riki, Daniel Sakisi; Northland: Paul Turner.

Taurahere team:

Brisbane Broncos: Dre Ngatui-Woe; Cronulla Sharks: Fine Kula; Gold Coast Titans: Darius Farmer, Jackson Paulo; Manly Sea Eagles: Zaane Weatherall, Mark Tepu-Smith; North Queensland Cowboys: Peter Hola, Sean Mullany; Parramatta Eels: Joseph Taipari, Vallance Harris; South Sydney Rabbitohs: Mawene Hiroti; St. George Illawarra Dragons: Steven Marsters; Melbourne Storm: Kelma Tuilagi, Kea Pere; Sydney Roosters: Baylee Bentley-Hape, Phillip Makatoa; Canberra Raiders: Ranapiri Baker, Aublix Kaharoa-Tawha

Kiwi Ferns Trial - 23 September, 12pm, Bruce Pulman Park, Auckland

NZ Resident 18s v Taurahere - 23 September, 2pm - Bruce Pulman Park Auckland