NSW Swift Sarah Klau named in Australian Fast5 team

Wednesday, 20 September, 2017 - 16:00

NSW Swift Sarah Klau has been included in the Australian Fast5 Team, as announced by Netball Australia this afternoon.

After originally being named as a reserve, Klau has been elevated to the team as a replacement for Emily Mannix, who has been omitted due to her Constellation Cup commitments with the Samsung Diamonds.

The 10-player team is bolstered by four current Australian Diamonds squad members, which includes Klau’s teammates Maddy Turner and Paige Hadley, as well as four athletes returning from the 2016 Australian Fast5 team which claimed the Silver Medal.

"The change in our Constellation Cup team, has enabled us to give Sarah the opportunity for the Fast5 Netball World Series. It highlights the contingent depth we have in Australia," said Australian Fast5 coach, Stacey Marinkovich on the 22-year-old defender’s inclusion.

"To have a young player get that experience and be able to challenge in that environment is extremely exciting not only for the team, but also for our depth and pool of players coming through."

Preparations are well underway with state based training sessions, ahead of the team training camp at the AIS in Canberra from 4-6 October.

"With the support of all the Suncorp Super Netball clubs, we’re able to make sure that all the girls are prepared for the camp at the beginning of October, where we’ll have some match play opportunities, really set our strategy and what we’re trying to do as a team and see where we can go."

Australia will take on the world’s best netballing nations; New Zealand, England, Jamaica, Malawi and South Africa, and will be working to claim their first Fast5 Netball World Series gold medal.

All six teams will play six 24 minute games across the two-day series, each team will feature on both days of competition and finals will be held on Sunday.

Fast5 netball features dynamic rules changes, including; five players-a-side, shortened quarters, multiple point shots and double point power plays.

Australian Fast5 Team- denotes 2017/18 Australian Diamonds squad member

Name (State/2017 Suncorp Super Netball team)

Ash Brazill (NSW, Magpies Netball)

Paige Hadley- (NSW, NSW Swifts)

Sarah Klau (SA, NSW Swifts)

Nat Medhurst (SA, West Coast Fever)

Kate Moloney- (VIC, Vixens)

Tegan Philip- (VIC, Vixens)

Sam Poolman (NSW, GIANTS Netball)

Kate Shimmin (SA, Firebirds)

Gretel Tippett- (QLD, Firebirds)

Maddy Turner (SA, NSW Swifts)

Reserves

Laura Scherian (VIC, Lightning)

Kaylia Stanton (WA, West Coast Fever)

Chloe Watson (VIC, Vixens)