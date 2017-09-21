National Under 18 Maori team named to play two matches

Thursday, 21 September, 2017 - 18:07

The National MÄori Under 18 team has been selected to play New Zealand Schools Barbarians and Tonga Under 18 later this month.

Chair of New Zealand Rugby MÄori Board, Dr Farah Palmer, today announced the team which is made up of talented young players, many of whom were part of New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) E TÅ« Toa in 2017.

E TÅ« Toa is a nationwide programme which uses rugby as a vehicle for young MÄori to connect with their culture and learn wider life skills.

Dr Palmer said the national side was created to encourage talented young MÄori to stay in rugby and provide them with development opportunities both on and off the field.

"The Under 18 MÄori Team provides a genuine rugby pathway for rangatahi (youth) to step up from representing their regions to higher honours.

"What makes this team different is the connection of all players and coaches to ‘Te Ao MÄori’ the MÄori World. It’s the foundation of all our camps, with players and coaches learning waiata, haka and tikanga which enhance their wellbeing and achievements in rugby and life."

This is the second year the Under 18 MÄori team has been selected. Players from the 2016 side have gone on to represent their respective unions at the recent Jock Hobbs National U19 tournament, as well as achieving selection for other national age-grade sides and Super Rugby academies.

National Under 18 MÄori team: Jacob Pepper-Edwards - Ashley RFC - Ngai Tahu

Cameron Huata - Napier Boys' High School - Ngati Porou

Te Ariki Te Puni - Auckland University RFC - Ngati Raukawa, Rangitane o Manawatu, Ngati Porou

Billy Priestley - Gisborne Boys' High School - Ngati Porou, Te Aitanga a Hauiti

Jonas Pomare - Hamilton Boys' High School - Nga Puhi

Tanara Haenga - Wainuiomata College - Ngati Porou

Robert Rush - St Kentigerns College - Ngapuhi, Ngati Kahu

Josh Hill - Otago University RFC - Ngai Tahu

Donovan Mataira - Hastings Boys' High School - Ngati Kahungungu

Sam Smith - Wairarapa College - Ngati Raukawa

Terrell Peita - Mount Albert Grammar - Te Rarawa Kaiwhare

Tamarau McGahan - Rosmini College - Ngai Tuhoe, Ngati Raukawa

Keelan Whitman - St Patrick's College Wellington - Te Arawa, Ngati Rangiwewehi

Shamara Brooks - Hastings Boys' High School - Ngati Pamoana

Stewart Cruden - Palmerston North Boys' High School - Ngati Kahungungu ki Wairarapa

Tahu Kaa - Christchurch Boys' High School - Ngati Porou, Ngai Tahu

James Simpson-Te Pairi - Kings' High School - Tuhoe

Tobias Wickham-Manuel - Kia Toa RFC Manawatu - Ngati Porou, Ngati Tuwharetoa

Coel Kerr - Paeroa College - Ngati Ranginui

Nikau McGregor - Napier Boys' High School - Ngati Kahungungu ki Wairarapa

John Cooper - Westlake Boys' High School - Ngapuhi, Ngati Kahungungu Ngati Tuwharetoa

Jaylen Tuapola - Scots' College, Wellington - Ngati Tuwharetoa, Ngati Maniapoto

Eru Tahuri - Ashburton Celtic RFC - Ngati Kahungungu, Ngai Tahu

Austin Brown - Gisborne Boys' High School - Ngati Porou

Ben Strowger-Turnock - Wellington College - Ngai Tahu

Management Team:

Head Coach: Rua Wanoa, Ngati Porou

Backs Coach: Kahu Carey, Rangitane, Ngati Apa ki te Ra To

Forwards Coach: Anthony Rehutai, Ngati Porou

Asst Backs Coach: Stacey Grant, Ngati Kahnungungu ki Wairarapa

Asst Forwards Coach: Jeremy Wara, Tainui, Ngati Tipa, Ngati Tahinga

Video Analyst: Tama Walker, Ngati Porou

Trainer: Hoani Smith, Ngai Tahu, Kati Mamoe

New Zealand Rugby Maori Liaison: Tiki Edwards, Te Arawa

Cultural Advisor: Mihaere Emery, Ngati Awa, Tuhoe, Ngati Maniapoto, Ngati Koroki Kahukura, Ngati Raukawa

Physiotherapist: Nishil Shah, Indian

Manager: Mark Seymour, Ngati Hikairo

Kaumatua: Mathew Kiore, Ngati Maniapoto, Tainui, Te Ati Awa

Schedule:

Thursday, 28 September

Assemble in Levin

Monday 2 October - Rugby Institute in Palmerston North

National Under 18 MÄori v New Zealand Schools Barbarians

Kick-off 2pm

Friday 6 October - Porirua Park

National Under 18 MÄori v Tonga Schools

Kick-off 2pm