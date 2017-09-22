All Black Tours appoint NZ travel agent for RWC 2019

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 10:29

All Blacks Tours has been announced by World Rugby as New Zealand’s exclusive Official Travel Agent for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan. The appointment comes after the success of the 2015 tournament, where All Blacks Tours assisted more than 4,000 Kiwis to travel to the UK to see the All Blacks make history and win back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles.

All Blacks Tours General Manager, David Caldwell, expects Japan to be an even bigger drawcard for All Blacks fans of all ages."This is the first time the Rugby World Cup has been held in Asia, or anywhere outside the top tier nations for that matter.

"RWC 2019 also provides the perfect opportunity for rugby fans to enjoy Japan’s unique culture and all of the great experiences the country offers."

Official travel packages will go on sale through All Blacks Tours early 2018.To secure an official travel package including match tickets, New Zealand fans can now register to ‘Play Advantage’ with a $200 refundable deposit to receive priority access to a two-week pre-sale window. All Blacks Tours will also offer flexible payment options when the full package details are released in early 2018, so people can pay off their trip in manageable installments.

"Whether you’re an All Blacks fan wanting to follow the team as they compete to win a fourth Rugby World Cup, or you’ve just always wanted to visit Japan, now’s the time to jump on board. It’s going to be an awesome experience," says Caldwell.

To be #JapanBound and guarantee your place at RWC 2019, visit https://www.allblackstours.com