Canterbury women's team named to play Counties Manukau

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 11:21

The Canterbury Women's team will travel north this week, for their round four match against Counties Manukau on Saturday.

Head Coach Wayne Love has named his side to take on last year's Farah Palmer Cup winners, and it features just one change from the side that defeated Manawatu 40-10 last Saturday.

Women's Rugby World Cup winner Kendra Cocksedge returns to the Canterbury side, and will start in the No. 9 jersey. Kate Ebrahim will provide cover on the bench.

Love said it was great to welcome the world champion back to the Canterbury side: "Kendra brings a lot of experience and leadership to this team, and it is fantastic to have her energy and enthusiasm back in our group for what will be a tough challenge against this Counties Manukau side.

"Counties are unbeaten so far this season, with talent across the park, so it is going to require a strong 80-minute performance from us. There is no doubt this will an intense match but we are really looking forward to the challenge", Love said.

Kick off for the match is scheduled for 12pm, Saturday 23 September, at Massey Park in Papakura.

Canterbury Women’s team to play Counties Manukau:

1. Phillipa Love

2. Jess Hansen

3. Stephanie Te Ohaere Fox (C)

4. Alana Bremner

5. Estelle Uren

6. Nicole Purdom

7. Lucy Jenkins

8. Rebecca Todd

9. Kendra Cocksedge

10. Charntay Poko

11. Melanie Puckett

12. Lucy Anderson

13. Elizabeth Pera

14. Sam Curtis

15. Grace Brooker

RESERVES:

16: Nina Poletti

17. Usipua Simaile

18. Chelsea Bremner

19. Charna Thompson

20. Kate Ebrahim

21. Cassie Siataga

22. Taylor Curtis