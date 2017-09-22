Canterbury women's team named to play Counties Manukau

|
The Canterbury Women's team will travel north this week, for their round four match against Counties Manukau on Saturday.
Head Coach Wayne Love has named his side to take on last year's Farah Palmer Cup winners, and it features just one change from the side that defeated Manawatu 40-10 last Saturday.
Women's Rugby World Cup winner Kendra Cocksedge returns to the Canterbury side, and will start in the No. 9 jersey. Kate Ebrahim will provide cover on the bench.
Love said it was great to welcome the world champion back to the Canterbury side: "Kendra brings a lot of experience and leadership to this team, and it is fantastic to have her energy and enthusiasm back in our group for what will be a tough challenge against this Counties Manukau side.
"Counties are unbeaten so far this season, with talent across the park, so it is going to require a strong 80-minute performance from us. There is no doubt this will an intense match but we are really looking forward to the challenge", Love said.
Kick off for the match is scheduled for 12pm, Saturday 23 September, at Massey Park in Papakura.
Canterbury Women’s team to play Counties Manukau:
1. Phillipa Love
2. Jess Hansen
3. Stephanie Te Ohaere Fox (C)
4. Alana Bremner
5. Estelle Uren
6. Nicole Purdom
7. Lucy Jenkins
8. Rebecca Todd
9. Kendra Cocksedge
10. Charntay Poko
11. Melanie Puckett
12. Lucy Anderson
13. Elizabeth Pera
14. Sam Curtis
15. Grace Brooker
RESERVES:
16: Nina Poletti
17. Usipua Simaile
18. Chelsea Bremner
19. Charna Thompson
20. Kate Ebrahim
21. Cassie Siataga
22. Taylor Curtis
