Canterbury team named to play North Harbour

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 13:45

The Canterbury team are on the road again this week, and will play North Harbour in a Premiership top-of-the-table clash on Saturday afternoon.

Head Coach Glenn Delaney has named his team for the match, which includes just one change to the starting forward pack that took the field in Wellington last Sunday.

Mitchell Dunshea and Hamish Dalzell swap this week; Dunshea will partner Dominic Bird as the starting locks, while Dalzell takes a spot on the bench.

In the backs, Mitchell Drummond and Richie Mo'unga will start this week, at halfback and first five-eighth respectively. Ere Enari and Brett Cameron provide cover in the reserves.

Braydon Ennor returns to the left wing for this game, while his New Zealand Under 20s team mate Josh McKay shifts to the right wing.

Experienced midfielder Tim Bateman returns to the starting line up at centre, and will captain the side in the absence of Luke Whitelock.

Canterbury currently sit at the top of the Premiership standings table, just three points clear of last year's Championship division winners, North Harbour.

Kick off is at 2:35pm, Saturday 23 September, at QBE Stadium, North Harbour.

Canterbury team to play North Harbour:

1. Alex Hodgman

2. Ben Funnell

3. Siate Tokolahi

4. Mitchell Dunshea

5. Dominic Bird

6. Tom Sanders

7. Jed Brown

8. Reed Prinsep

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Braydon Ennor

12. Rob Thompson

13. Tim Bateman (C)

14. Josh McKay

15. George Bridge

RESERVES:

16. Nathan Vella

17. Chris Gawler

18. Oliver Jager

19. Hamish Dalzell

20. Billy Harmon

21. Ere Enari

22. Brett Cameron

23. Marshall Suckling