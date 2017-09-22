Canterbury team named to play North Harbour

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Canterbury team are on the road again this week, and will play North Harbour in a Premiership top-of-the-table clash on Saturday afternoon.
Head Coach Glenn Delaney has named his team for the match, which includes just one change to the starting forward pack that took the field in Wellington last Sunday.
Mitchell Dunshea and Hamish Dalzell swap this week; Dunshea will partner Dominic Bird as the starting locks, while Dalzell takes a spot on the bench.
In the backs, Mitchell Drummond and Richie Mo'unga will start this week, at halfback and first five-eighth respectively. Ere Enari and Brett Cameron provide cover in the reserves.
Braydon Ennor returns to the left wing for this game, while his New Zealand Under 20s team mate Josh McKay shifts to the right wing.
Experienced midfielder Tim Bateman returns to the starting line up at centre, and will captain the side in the absence of Luke Whitelock.
Canterbury currently sit at the top of the Premiership standings table, just three points clear of last year's Championship division winners, North Harbour.
Kick off is at 2:35pm, Saturday 23 September, at QBE Stadium, North Harbour.
Canterbury team to play North Harbour:
1. Alex Hodgman
2. Ben Funnell
3. Siate Tokolahi
4. Mitchell Dunshea
5. Dominic Bird
6. Tom Sanders
7. Jed Brown
8. Reed Prinsep
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Richie Mo'unga
11. Braydon Ennor
12. Rob Thompson
13. Tim Bateman (C)
14. Josh McKay
15. George Bridge
RESERVES:
16. Nathan Vella
17. Chris Gawler
18. Oliver Jager
19. Hamish Dalzell
20. Billy Harmon
21. Ere Enari
22. Brett Cameron
23. Marshall Suckling
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.