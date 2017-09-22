Henare gives pre-season assessment ahead of Tauranga clash

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 15:25

SKYCITY Breakers Head Coach Paul Henare took time out after training today to assess the pre-season so far, ahead of their final hit out in Tauranga against the Brisbane Bullets next Wednesday evening.

The game at ASB Arena, Baypark, against the Bullets marks the final chance for Henare to test his roster under game pressure, before the club opens their season on October 8 at Spark Arena against the Cairns Taipans.

And while the pre-season record reads 3 wins and 2 losses so far, Henare is perhaps the least concerned of anyone about the actual results, preferring to keep his eye on the longer-term goal of being ready for the season proper.

"Our focus is still to continue to grow, we have shown signs and glimpses during the Blitz and then in our win over Melbourne in Napier. New Plymouth performance was a bit of a step back and we need to get back on the front foot again and play with some confidence, keep the ball moving and get locked in on the defensive end.

"Results will be what they will be at this point of the season, but more important for us at this stage of the pre-season is to continue to improve and gain in confidence ahead of October 8. If we can continue to stick to plans and systems and what we are trying to do strategically. If we can walk away from the game against Brisbane having done that, then that is a tick for us."

Henare likes where his team is at in their planning, albeit they are far from the finished product with less than a dozen practice sessions so far, sprinkled in amongst the NBL Blitz and the just completed two game series with Melbourne, with a win apiece in Napier and New Plymouth.

"I think collectively the three weeks we have been together has been very good and productive, we have been very busy, but considering where we were at last year at this same time, we seemed a little bit broken down and that was concerning, whereas now the boys are physically okay and our fitness is building day by day and we are growing as a team. I am happy with where we are at but as you would expect, there is still a way to go."

Fans are always keen to get an assessment of the new imports, with Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill showing glimpses of what they will bring to the team, Sosa scoring a game high 21 points in the win over Melbourne, while Newbill has been busy in a number of stats in many of those games with his all court game.

"Off court they have fitted in amazing, especially seeing them first hand in the community, with school visits, coaching clinics and sponsor functions, they have ticked the box which is very pleasing, as have the rest of the group. On the floor, they are still figuring out their place in the team, where they help us best, where their strengths are. That is a work in progress but as a coaching staff we are working with them every day and keep looking for improvements. With another two and a half weeks under our belt before our first game, there is time for those improvements, but we like what we are seeing for sure."

Of the locals, there is a real mix of senior players who have come off long or complete breaks since the last season, alongside some of the younger brigade such as Finn Delany, Shea Ili and James Hunter who were kept busy with Tall Black duties at the Asia Cup.

"Tommy is probably ahead of the pack in terms of where he is at. He was able to play a couple of games against the US colleges that were out here to help his form, he had a good off season to work on his body and fitness and is looking good. Kirk, Pledge, Mika and Rob are probably a little behind where they need to be, but they again will use these couple of weeks to get up to speed. The target is October 8, not next week.

"But in terms of overall health and match fitness they are all at a good level, it is now using the games to find a rhythm and flow of the game and getting back into playing competitive basketball, as many of the group took a complete break and didn’t play any competitive basketball during that off-season.

"All the young guys have come back more confident and sure of themselves. They are adding to the group and doing what is asked of them and that is all we can ask."

You sense that there are strong memories of a testing 2016/17 campaign for Henare, as he contemplates October 8 and the season proper, with the return of a team that clearly had the edge on the Breakers last time around.

"Every round will be a challenge, we are fully aware of the strength of the league. Cairns swept us last year and that doesn’t sit well with anyone at the club, we know it will be a tough battle but it is one we will be ready for."