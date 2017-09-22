Domestic rugby competitions judicial outcomes

Friday, 22 September, 2017 - 16:15

North Harbour lock Jarrad Hoeata has been suspended for one week for striking an opposition player in his team’s Mitre 10 Cup match against Northland on Thursday 14 September.

Hoeata was cited under law 10.4.a for the alleged striking in the 82nd minute of the match. North Harbour won 31-22.

New Zealand Rugby Duty Judicial Officer Nigel Hampton QC said it was a reckless action but primary contact was on the shoulder area, making it a low end offence with an entry level sanction of a two week suspension.

Taking into account Hoeata’s admission of guilt and his apology to the opposition player the suspension was reduced to one week.

Hoeata’s suspension includes all rugby and means he will miss North Harbour’s top of the table match against Canterbury in Albany on Saturday.

Mitre 10 Cup - Fraser Armstrong cited for striking

A citing against Manawatu prop Fraser Armstrong for striking an opposition player in his team’s Mitre 10 Cup match against Waikato on Saturday 16 September has been dismissed.

Armstrong was cited under law 10.4.a for the alleged striking in the second minute of the match. Manawatu won 23-10.

New Zealand Rugby Judicial Officer Roger Drummond dismissed the citing after a full hearing which determined the incident did not meet the red card threshold.

Armstrong will be free to play in Manawatu’s match against Northland this evening.

Mitre 10 Cup - Levi Aumua red card hearing results in three week suspension

Tasman centre Levi Aumua was red carded for dangerous play in his team’s Mitre 10 Cup match against Otago on Saturday 16 September.

Referee Mike Fraser red carded Aumua for dangerous play (law 10.4.j) for lifting and dropping a player in the 56th minute of the match. Tasman won the match 29-27.

New Zealand Rugby Duty Judicial Officer Nigel Hampton QC found Aumua’s clean disciplinary record, his apology and remorse as mitigating factors to discount a six-week suspension to three.

Aumua’s suspension from rugby includes Tasman’s matches against Southland (24 September), Taranaki (28 September) and North Harbour (4 October).

Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament - Chris Hicks red card

Wellington Under 19 flanker Chris Hicks was red carded in his team’s match against Manawatu at the Jock Hobbs Memorial National Under 19 Tournament on Saturday.

Hicks was ordered off for dangerous play (law 10.4.j) for lifting and dropping a player in the fourth minute of the match. Wellington won the match 24-20.

New Zealand Rugby Duty Judicial Officer Nigel Hampton QC found several mitigating factors that resulted in the entry level sanction of a six week ban being reduced to two weeks.

As the Under 19 representative season is complete, the application of Hicks’ suspension will be determined when his upcoming playing scheduled is confirmed.

