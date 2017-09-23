Kiwi squash player into semis

Saturday, 23 September, 2017 - 09:17

New Zealand squash player Joelle King has continued her progress at the US$50,000 Macau Open in China.

King who is ranked 11 in the world and seeded fourth for the tournament beat Australian Donna Urquhart in the quarter-finals 10-12 11-2 11-7 11-4 in 35 minutes

It is the second successive PSA Tour semifinal for King, 28 after she made the China Open semis last month

She now plays top seed Egyptian Yathreb Adel who is outside the top 200 ranking but has already defeated the top seed and the seventh seed in the tournament.