King ready to defend title

Sunday, 24 September, 2017 - 09:10

Joelle King is looking good to defend her US$50,000 Macau Open squash title in China.

The Waikato 28-year-old beat Egyptian qualifier Yathreb Adel 11-5 11-3 11-3 in 26 minutes overnight in the semifinals and will now take on second seeded 19-year-old Nouran Gohar also from Egypt for the title.

"I didn’t know what to expect really," said King "I’ve never played her before but like all Egyptians, I knew she had good hands. I Just kept the pressure high and didn’t give her any options. They can hold and whip the ball very well. I just wanted to be in front all of the time."

King has a current PSA ranking of 11 in the world while her finals opponent is ranked No.7.