King ready to defend title

|
[ login or create an account ]
Joelle King is looking good to defend her US$50,000 Macau Open squash title in China.
The Waikato 28-year-old beat Egyptian qualifier Yathreb Adel 11-5 11-3 11-3 in 26 minutes overnight in the semifinals and will now take on second seeded 19-year-old Nouran Gohar also from Egypt for the title.
"I didn’t know what to expect really," said King "I’ve never played her before but like all Egyptians, I knew she had good hands. I Just kept the pressure high and didn’t give her any options. They can hold and whip the ball very well. I just wanted to be in front all of the time."
King has a current PSA ranking of 11 in the world while her finals opponent is ranked No.7.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.