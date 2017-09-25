Armstrong dominates two European F4 championships

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 07:39

Christchurch’s Marcus Armstrong saw his German Formula 4 title hopes dashed yesterday when his team-mate came through to win the title by a narrow margin of just 4.5 points.

Estonian Juri Vips trailed Armstrong by two points going into the final round at the Hockenheimring, Bar Wurttemberg, Germany. But the young Kiwi had car trouble in qualifying, putting him midfield for the first race, and despite a spirited drive that saw him fight his way back to third in the points over the opening two races he was not able to wrest the title from Vips.

The final race was arguably the most intensely fought of the season. Armstrong successfully defended his pole position off the start but Vips, who had started from third on the grid, went straight past Cedric Piro to chase down the flying Kiwi.

While the two championship contenders in the Prema squad were locked in battle, Piro fought back to take the lead. Russia's Artem Petrov then overtook Vips, who suddenly found himself back in fourth and potentially out of title contention.

Meanwhile, at the front, Cedric Piro's lead was gradually being cut back and his pursuers, Armstrong and Petrov, were getting closer and closer. But when Armstrong launched into an overtaking attempt, Petrov went past both the New Zealander and previous race leader Piro in a daring move on the outside.

While Petrov gradually built up a gap Armstrong was stuck behind Piro. By the time he got past the slower driver it was too late to challenge the Russian. Vips also overtook Piro and steered his car over the line in third to take the title.

Afterward, an emotional Armstrong said "I so much wanted to win, and that could have been the case today. It's so hard getting this close and yet not winning it. On the other hand, I have to be satisfied, because I did everything I could on the track to make this happen. Unfortunately, it was Juri’s day today."

Armstrong, the first New Zealander to be inducted into the elite Ferrari Driver Academy, is also contesting the Italian Formula 4 Championship and has a more substantial points lead there. With two rounds remaining - at Mugello and Monza - in October, Armstrong leads by 17 points.