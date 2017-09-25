Joelle King beaten in Macau Open

|
[ login or create an account ]
Kiwi squash player Joelle King has fallen just short at defending her crown at the US$50,000 Macau Open in China.
Egyptian Nouran Gohar, the world number seven, beat King, the world number 11, 13-11, 11-7, 12-10 in a 48-minute match in the final.
In recent weeks King, the 28-year-old Waikato player has made the final at Macau, the semifinals at the big China Open and won two gold medals at the World Doubles Championships.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.