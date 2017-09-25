Joelle King beaten in Macau Open

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 08:39

Kiwi squash player Joelle King has fallen just short at defending her crown at the US$50,000 Macau Open in China.

Egyptian Nouran Gohar, the world number seven, beat King, the world number 11, 13-11, 11-7, 12-10 in a 48-minute match in the final.

In recent weeks King, the 28-year-old Waikato player has made the final at Macau, the semifinals at the big China Open and won two gold medals at the World Doubles Championships.