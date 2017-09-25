Solid NZ start to World Rowing Championships

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 10:45

The New Zealand Elite Rowing Team made an impressive start to the World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, USA, with all competing crews progressing to quarter or semi finals.

Robbie Manson duelled with Great Britain's Thomas Barras in his men's single sculls heat, playing a cat and mouse race down to a final sprint.

Manson was a clear favourite for the win, starting as the world best time holder. Barras however ensured that he wouldn't have an easy ride. With the two out in front of the field and the required top two position in the bag, Manson eventually dropped his pace to give Barras the win.

Manson will now go through to the quarterfinals.

Lightweight single sculler Matt Dunham out rowed Rio medallist Kristoffer Brun of Norway to secure an outstanding win in his heat and a place in the quarterfinals.

The men's pair of Tom Murray and Jamie Hunter snatched back an early lead in the heat before powering away to finish with clear water ahead of nearest rivals Tom Jeffery and Thomas George of Great Britain.

Hunter and Murray will now face a semi final along with Croatia's Olympic double sculls gold medallists Martin and Valent Sinkovic who took the fastest qualifying time with a win in their heat.

An exciting lightweight women's double sculls race saw world cup gold medallists Zoe McBride and Jackie Kiddle in a close tussle with Romania and Italy.

After a conservative start McBride and Kiddle closed in on Romania's Ionela-Livia Lehaci and Gianina-Elena Beleaga with Denmark's Aja Runge Holmegaard and Juliane Rasmussen also moving the the front pack.

With the three boats all within three seconds of each other it was a race to the line. McBride and Kiddle unleashed a powerful sprint finish to take the win and a place in the semi final along with Romania.

Alex Kennedy, Cameron Webster, Charlie Rogerson and Anthony Allen will contest the men's four semi final after claiming third place in their heat, behind Australian and Spanish crews.

Australia took an early lead while the New Zealanders battled with Spain for second. The more experienced Spanish crew eventually managed to pull away while New Zealand took a comfortable third place.

Giacomo Thomas, Nathan Flannery, Cameron Crampton and Lewis Hollows secured a berth in the men's quad semi final with a hard earned second place finish.

In an incredibly tight race Poland took a narrow win while the New Zealanders managed to outsprint Russia, crossing the line less than one second ahead with nearest rival France two seconds behind. Poland, New Zealand and Russia will all move through to the semi finals.

Racing continues tomorrow with further heats.

Full schedule, entries and results online at worldrowing.com