Former Breaker signs contract with Brooklyn Nets

Monday, 25 September, 2017 - 14:44

Just days out from their final pre-season hit out in Tauranga on Wednesday night, the SKYCITY Breakers are delighted to hear news of Akil Mitchell signing a deal with NBA team the Brooklyn Nets.

While details of the contract have not been made public, the Nets are reporting on their website that the former SKYCITY Breakers forward has signed with the club ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Mitchell played 25 games for the Breakers last season, averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.7 minutes per game while shooting .556 from the field (105-of-189).

SKYCITY Breakers General Manager Dillon Boucher spoke with pride upon hearing of Mitchell’s new opportunity.

"Everyone at the club is delighted that Akil has secured an NBA level opportunity, a dream chance to prove himself in the toughest competition in the world. And we are proud that we have been able to help a player in pursuit of that dream. Akil was a fantastic Breaker and is much loved by the entire club, from the front office to the fans for his athleticism, total commitment and the energy with which he played the game.

"One of our values at the club is to help make better people. Whether it is coaches, administrators or players we are delighted to be a part of a pathway that encourages people to reach their potential in their chosen field. Whether it is a Kiwi on the pathway, or in this case a much-loved American import who developed his game in the Australian NBL with us - even for just one season, this is just great to be a part of.

"Coming just 13 days out from our opening home game of the season, this is great news for the club and something for Breaker Nation and for the NBL to celebrate for sure. It is a further endorsement of our competition, and should offer further encouragement for fans to sign up and enjoy a season of high quality hoops, starting October 8 at Spark Arena."

The team travels to Tauranga on Tuesday for their final hit out of the pre-season against Brisbane (Wednesday night), with the opening day of the season proper fast approaching with the visit of the Cairns Taipans to Spark Arena on Sunday October 8.

SKYCITY Breakers v Brisbane Bullets

Wednesday 27 September

ASB Arena

Baypark

7pm tip off