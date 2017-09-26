Wellington Phoenix announce new sponsorship agreement

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 08:58

Wellington Phoenix are pleased to announce a two-year sponsorship agreement with global real estate giant Century 21 across Australia and New Zealand.

Active in more than 70 countries Century 21 employs over 100,000 people worldwide and joins Phoenix’s principal partner Huawei and premium partners Singapore Airlines and Adidas as world-renowned brands supporting the club.

"We are absolutely delighted to partner up with Century 21, who have a massive footprint across the globe, as does the game of football," said Phoenix General Manager, David Dome.

"In this market finding like-minded sponsors with the vision and resources to support a sports club is challenging, but both parties knew that there would be an excellent fit between us. The support of Century 21 as we enter our second decade will be vital as we shape the club on and off the field."

Century 21 will become the official sleeve partner of the Wellington Phoenix with their logo to feature prominently on the right sleeve of the home and away kits for the next two seasons.

National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand, Geoff Barnett, says the real estate company is excited to be partnering with the Phoenix. He says the announcement reflects Century 21’s growing strength and brand in the New Zealand marketplace.

"We see some great synergy. Century 21 prides itself on its strong business and community values, as well as its hard work. We see these same attributes and spirit in the Phoenix. We love their energy and have been impressed with what they offer in terms of their dedicated domestic fanbase and solid television ratings on both sides of the Tasman.

"Our new association with the Phoenix will prove to be a lot of fun for our franchise owners, staff, and supporters here in New Zealand and of course Australia," says Mr Barnett.

The Phoenix open their 27-game campaign at Westpac Stadium on Sunday 8 October against Adelaide United.

www.century21.co.nz