Wellington Firebirds' coaches extend contracts

Tuesday, 26 September, 2017 - 10:51

Cricket Wellington are pleased to announce that Bruce Edgar and Glenn Pocknall, Head Coach and Assistant Coach of the Wellington Firebirds, have extended their contracts to take the team through the 2018-19 summer.

Pocknall has been in the role of Assistant since 2013, working with Jamie Siddons before Edgar took over as Head Coach for the 2015-16 season.

Cricket Wellington CEO, Cam Mitchell, is pleased the pair have re-committed to the Firebirds, especially given the team’s recent on-field success:

"We saw with the Firebirds’ results last season how well Bruce and Glenn work together in driving the team to succeed. We’re excited about the prospects for the next two seasons."

While producing title-winning teams is a target for Cricket Wellington, the creation and development of pathways in all areas of the game is also a focus. As Mitchell outlines, the Firebirds’ coaching duo are an example of this in action:

"Bruce developed his skills as a player here before making a mark in international cricket. It’s great for his career in the game to continue in his hometown. That development, from player in to a sustainable career in the game, adds another layer to what he offers as a leader.

"In terms of coaching development within our region, Glenn epitomises someone who has made the most of the opportunities and pathways on offer. He’s developed from a youth coach to his current role, where he’s won three titles with the Firebirds."

Joining the coaches in the Firebirds’ support staff are Physiotherapist Paul Steele, Strength and Conditioning Specialist Andrew Smith, Video and Data Analyst Greg Butler, Visual Acuity Trainer Renee Edgar, and Mental Skills Coach Dr Natalie Hogg.

While Steele, Smith, and Butler are familiar faces within the Firebirds’ family, Edgar and Hogg are new to the set-up this season and both offer unique skills and a wealth of experience for the team.

The Wellington Firebirds have commenced training for the season ahead, with the majority of the squad now involved in the routines of professional cricket. After winning the Super Smash, finishing runner-up in the Ford Trophy, and making positive progress in the Plunket Shield last season, Bruce Edgar is clear about the expectations within his team for 2017-18:

"The lads have worked hard over the winter and have hit the ground running. The vibe around the group is very positive and we have been fortunate to be training on grass at the Basin as well as an inter-squad open wicket match last Friday. With more to come, we can’t wait for our first match against Auckland at the Basin on 23 October."