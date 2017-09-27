Women's eight progress to the A final at World Rowing Champs

Wednesday, 27 September, 2017 - 09:44

The World Rowing Championships continued today in Sarasota, USA, with the men's and women's eights taking to the water for their first race of the regatta.

With the remainder of the New Zealand Elite Rowing Team enjoying a recovery day, all eyes were on the eights.

The women's eight took a scalp in their heat with a win and a progression straight to the A final.

The pace was on with only one A final berth up for grabs but cox Sam Bosworth paced his crew magnificently down the course, holding off powerhouses USA and Great Britain.

The local favourite and historically dominant USA women's eight could only muster second place behind the black boat of New Zealand, while Great Britain took third.

The men's eight will face a repechage after taking fourth place in a loaded heat.

The New Zealanders moved from fifth to fourth, but couldn't match the blistering pace at the front of the field with Germany, USA and Romania confidently leading the pack.

World best time holders Germany took the win after facing a tough challenge from the USA.

The regatta continues tomorrow with repechages, quarter and semi finals.

Full schedule, results and entries online at worldrowing.com